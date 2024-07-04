Second person in Idaho crash dies

Another victim from a crash last week has reportedly died.

The Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the three-vehicle fatality collision which occurred on US 95 near milepost 497 on June 29, 2024, in Boundary County,

There are a few developments in the investigation, according to a news release issued recently including that the ISP has located the dark-colored pick-up in question, which the ISP came from the assistance from the public.

The 71-year-old Boundary County female passenger of the white 2019 Toyota SUV has succumbed to injuries from the crash.

The three-vehicle fatal crash occurred just before 4:57 p.m. on June 29 in Boundary County on US Highway 95 near mile post 497, near Naples, according to the release.

Authorities say a commercial motor vehicle driven by a 24-year-old male, from Surrey BC, Canada was driving a 2023 red Freightliner with a reefer trailer and was northbound on US Highway 95.

The driver of the semi lost control when he had to brake suddenly to avoid stopped vehicles. Police say the semi skidded into the southbound lane striking two passenger vehicles head on. The first vehicle impacted was a white 2019 Toyota SUV, driven by a 73-year-old male with a 71-year-old female passenger.

Both are Boundary County residents. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene; the female passenger was life flighted to Kootenai Medical in Coeur d Alene where she died.

The second passenger vehicle struck was a white 2011 Kia Sorento driven by a 33-year-old man of Athol, Idaho. He sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene; the commercial driver was uninjured.

The highway was fully blocked for nearly five hours.

Investigators are encouraging anyone else who may have witnessed the collision, or have any other additional information about the vehicles involved, to please contact ISP at (208) 209-8620.