Transflo, Bestpass partner for toll management project

TAMPA, Fla. — Supply chain management firm Transflo has announced a partnership with toll management company Bestpass that will enable “thousands of fleets and their professional drivers to further simplify in-cab and back-office operations through a comprehensive toll management platform,” a news release stated. “This partnership marks a robust enhancement to the ever-growing Transflo ecosystem of connected technologies.”

The Bestpass Complete Pass system consolidates more than 50 tolling authorities across the United States into a single platform. This consolidation also covers state-by-state accounts, payment processes, reporting systems and in-cab devices, the news release notes.

In addition to a single transponder, Bestpass ensures fleet plates are on file with relevant tolling authorities, avoiding future violations.

And with on-demand toll reporting, Bestpass enables alerts to flag unauthorized use.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Bestpass to streamline toll management for our customers,” said Justin King, chief product officer at Transflo. “With the Bestpass Complete Pass system, we’re offering seamless automated toll payments directly from the Transflo driver app. This enhances our commitment to reduce friction across the supply chain, making operations more efficient and cost-effective for over 65,000 fleets and more than 800,000 drivers.”