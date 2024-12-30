Transportation regs tighten: Civil penalty amounts increase for all commercial modes

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced a number of changes to civil penalty amounts which are effective immediately in a post to the Federal Register.

“This rule implements the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act of 1990 (FCPIAA), Public Law 101–410, as amended by the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015 (2015 Act), Public Law 114–74, 129 Stat. 599, codified at 28 U.S.C. 2461 note,” the rule said. “The FCPIAA and the 2015 Act require Federal agencies to adjust minimum and maximum civil penalty amounts to preserve their deterrent impact. The 2015 Act amended the formula and frequency of the adjustments. It required an initial catch-up adjustment in the form of an interim final rule, followed by annual adjustments of civil penalty amounts using a statutorily mandated formula. Section 4(b)(2) of the 2015 Act specifically directs that the annual adjustment be accomplished through final rule without notice and comment. This rule is effective immediately.”

The new fines for commercial trucking include:

Out-of-service order (operation of commercial motor vehicle (CMV) by driver): $2,364

Out-of-service order (requiring or permitting operation of CMV by driver): $23,647

Out-of-service order (operation by driver of CMV or intermodal equipment that was placed out of service): $2,364

Out-of-service order (requiring or permitting operation of CMV or intermodal equipment that was placed out of service): $23,647

Out-of-service order (failure to return written certification of correction): $1,182

Out-of-service order (failure to cease operations as ordered): $34,116

Out-of-service order (operating in violation of order): $29,980

Out-of-service order (conducting operations during suspension or revocation for failure to pay penalties): $19,246

Conducting operations during suspension or revocation: $29,980

Record keeping — maximum penalty per day: $1,584

Record keeping — maximum total penalty: $15,846

Knowing falsification of records: $15,846

Non-record keeping violations: $19,246

Non-record keeping violations by drivers: $4,812

Commercial driver’s license (CDL) violations: $7,155

Employer violations pertaining to knowingly allowing, authorizing employee violations of out-of-service order (minimum penalty): $7,155

Employer violations pertaining to knowingly allowing, authorizing employee violations of out-of-service order (maximum penalty): $39,615

Special penalties pertaining to railroad–highway grade crossing violations: $20,537

Violations of Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMRs) and Safety Permitting Regulations (transportation or shipment of hazardous materials): $102,348

Violations of Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMRs) and Safety Permitting Regulations (training) — minimum penalty: $617

Violations of Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMRs) and Safety Permitting Regulations (packaging or container): $102,348

Violations of Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMRs) and Safety Permitting Regulations (compliance with FMCSRs): $102,348

Violations of Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMRs) and Safety Permitting Regulations (death, serious illness, severe injury to persons; destruction of property): $238,809

Operating after being declared unfit by assignment of a final ‘‘unsatisfactory’’ safety rating (generally): $34,116

Operating after being declared unfit by assignment of a final ‘‘unsatisfactory’’ safety rating (hazardous materials) — maximum penalty: $102,348

Operating after being declared unfit by assignment of a final ‘‘unsatisfactory’’ safety rating (hazardous materials) — maximum penalty if death, serious illness, severe injury to persons; destruction of property: $238,809

Violations of the commercial regulations (CRs) (property carriers): $13,676

Violations of the CRs (brokers): $13,676

Violations of the CRs (foreign motor carriers, foreign motor private carriers): $13,676

Violations of the operating authority requirement (foreign motor carriers, foreign motor private carriers) — maximum penalty for intentional violation: $18,766

Violations of the operating authority requirement (foreign motor carriers, foreign motor private carriers)—maximum penalty for a pattern of intentional violations: $46,918

Violations of the CRs (motor carrier or broker for transportation of hazardous wastes) — minimum penalty: $27,293

Violations of the CRs (motor carrier or broker for transportation of hazardous wastes) — maximum penalty: $54,585

Violations of the CRs (household goods (HHG) carrier or freight forwarder, or their receiver or trustee): $2,052

Violation of the CRs (weight of HHG shipment, charging for services) — minimum penalty for first violation: $4,109

Violation of the CRs (weight of HHG shipment, charging for services) — minimum penalty for subsequent violation: $10,269

Tariff violations: $205,375

Additional tariff violations (rebates or concessions) — first violation: $410

Additional tariff violations (rebates or concessions) — subsequent violations: $513

Tariff violations (freight forwarders) — maximum penalty for first violation: $1,028

Tariff violations (freight forwarders) — maximum penalty for subsequent violations: $4,109

Service from freight forwarder at less than rate in effect — maximum penalty for first violations: $1,028

Service from freight forwarder at less than rate in effect — maximum penalty for subsequent violations: $4,109

Knowingly and willfully fails to deliver or unload HHG at destination: $20,537

HHG broker estimate before entering into an agreement with a motor carrier: $15,846

HHG transportation or broker services — registration requirement: $39,615