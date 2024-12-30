Troopers seize more than 200 pounds of pot on Interstate 40 in Arkanasas

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police were got a few packages on Christmas Eve seizing 248 pounds of marijuana on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County just east of Little Rock.
ASP says in a media release that around 6:50 p.m., Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers stopped a white 2021 Ford F150 on Interstate 40 near the 165-mile marker in Lonoke County for a traffic violation.
Troopers searched the bed of the pickup and discovered 207 vacuum-sealed packages of illegal marijuana in six large suitcases. Each package weighed approximately 1.2 pounds for a total weight of 248 pounds.
The driver, Xiong Ren, 53, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, was arrested and transported to the Lonoke County Detention Center, where he was booked on felony charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Unauthorized Use of Another Person’s Property to Facilitate a Crime.
Ren told investigators he was traveling to Wisconsin for Christmas.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.