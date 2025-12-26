Trucking Cares donates nearly $100,000 in 2025

WASHINGTON —The American Trucking Associations’ Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF) is reporting that it donated nearly $100,000 for a wide variety of charitable causes in 2025, from supporting truck drivers and disaster relief to combatting human trafficking.

“The extraordinary generosity and steadfast commitment of trucking industry leaders and companies that contributed to the Trucking Cares Foundation this year are truly inspiring,” said Greg Owen, TCF Chairman, head coach of Ability Tri-Modal. “In a year marked by significant economic challenges, your continued support speaks volumes about the compassion and resilience of our industry. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every donor who chose to give despite the headwinds we all faced. Together, we made a meaningful difference for a wide range of nonprofits that support not only truckers, but the communities our industry serves every day. While the financial impact of these contributions is impressive, the positive ripple effects are immeasurable. I look forward to building on this spirit of generosity and momentum in 2026.”

Redoubling Fundraising Initiatives

To keep the Trucking Cares Foundation on a firm financial footing and ensure that it can continue making robust investments in nonprofits and other charitable causes in perpetuity, the Trucking Cares Foundation is redoubling its fundraising initiatives with the ultimate goal of creating an endowed fund. The ongoing, generous support of the trucking community is needed to achieve that goal. To donate, click here.

TCF Year in Review

The organizations the Trucking Cares Foundation supported in 2025 are as follows:

Disaster Relief — $10,000 for the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) to support their leadership delivering humanitarian aid to areas affected by disasters.

Truckers — $15,000 for the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund to help truck drivers and families recover from injury or illness, as well as support the overall health and wellness of truck drivers. Some of the funding will be used to purchase cancer screening kits for drivers. $15,600 for Garrett High School to support a first-of-its-kind high school CDL program developed through the Center for Transportation Safety.

Veterans and First Responders — $10,000 for At Ease USA to support confidential trauma treatment and therapeutic support for active military, veterans, and their loved ones, regardless of their ability to pay. $13,380 for the North Bangor (Penn.) Fire Co. to support the department’s purchase of a heavy lift airbag extrication kit to assist first responders with rescues.

Trucking Cares — $25,000 for TAT (formerly Truckers Against Trafficking) to support the organization’s continued work raising up a mobile army of transportation professionals to assist law enforcement in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking in order to aid in the recovery of victims and the arrest of their perpetrators. This is the fifth year in a row TCF has contributed. $5,000 for West Kerr (Texas) Education Foundation to help the organization meet the healing needs of their district’s teachers and counselors who were impacted by the catastrophic flood in Texas Hill Country. The contribution was made on behalf of H-E-B, the recipient of the John Lex Premier Achievement Award. $5,000 for the Monarch School to provide academic, social, emotional, and life skills to hundreds of unhoused youth. Monarch is located in San Diego, the host city of ATA’s Management Conference & Exhibition. TCF will be looking to partner with a similar school when MCE convenes in Charlotte in 2026.

TCF Board of Directors

Additionally, TCF officially added the following individuals to the board of directors: