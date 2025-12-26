Transport Capacity Services grows amid shifting trade dynamics

LAREDO, Texas — Transport Capacity Services (TCS) is announcing significant milestones following the company’s official launch in August 2025, following a year of development and customer growth.

“With investments across leadership, network capacity, and strategic partnerships, TCS has expanded its ability to support shippers navigating increasingly complex domestic and cross-border supply chains,” TCS said.

Strengthened Leadership to Power the Next Stage of Growth

“TCS advanced its long-term strategy by appointing Ben Enriquez as CEO,” TCS said. A seasoned industry leader with experience at Transplace and Uber Freight, Enriquez joined a veteran executive team with more than 100 years of combined cross-border and domestic logistics expertise. Together with former Transplace CEO and Uber Freight President & COO Frank McGuigan – now TCS co-founder and executive chairman – Enriquez and the leadership team will guide the company into its next phase of growth.”

New Monterrey Office Extends Cross-Border Capabilities

According to TCS, to deepen its presence in one of Mexico’s most important manufacturing and shipping regions, TCS opened a new office in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The location strengthens the company’s ability to provide localized expertise and on-the-ground operational support for shippers moving freight through any major border crossing. With offices and personnel on both sides of the border, TCS is positioned to manage large-scale, complex logistics operations across North America.

Network Expansion and Technology Advancements

“Over the past year, TCS has grown its network of trusted, CTPAT-certified carrier partners while expanding its relationships with customs brokers and technology providers,” TCS said.

According to TCS, the integrated approach enables TCS to deliver:

Greater supply chain visibility.

Faster, more reliable freight movement.

Integrated cross-border solutions.

Enhanced flexibility during market disruptions.

Looking Ahead to 2026

With uncertainty surrounding trade policies, tariffs, driver regulations and the USMCA renegotiation, shippers are preparing for a year marked by continued challenges. TCS’s continued growth and investment over the past year position the company to help its customers navigate these challenges with confidence, according to TCS.

“Changing trade dynamics and market conditions have made planning for the year ahead particularly challenging,” Enriquez said. “With new driver regulations affecting foreign and B1 drivers, ongoing capacity constraints and questions around market correction, shippers need a strategic logistics partner they can rely on. Looking ahead to what’s next, we’ve continued to invest in our people, network and technology so we can help our customers adapt, manage risk and position themselves for whatever comes next.”