Trucking Cares Foundation commemorates National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

NEW YORK, NY. — Against one of the world’s most iconic backdrops, the Trucking Cares Foundation joined Facing Fentanyl and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the fourth annual National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™ to focus attention on the threat posed by the epidemic of illicit, deadly fentanyl.

TCF issued a press release of the event on Thursday.

In the heart of Times Square, a TCF Fentanyl Awareness trailer on loan from ATA member company Ability Tri Modal was parked behind family members of fatal fentanyl poisoning victims as they shared their stories, and DEA Administrator Terry Cole as well as other top government and law enforcement officials expressed their commitment to putting an end to this public health crisis.

During the press conference, a full billboard takeover of Duffy Square displayed fentanyl prevention PSAs and faces of fentanyl victims. Following the event, the TCF Fentanyl Awareness trailer was positioned outside Grand Central Station for a procession to St. Patrick’s Cathedral before America’s Road Team Captains Sammy Brewster and Teddy Butler of ABF Freight System drove it back to where it is housed in Ladson, South Carolina.

“Special thanks to TCF Chair Greg Owen and the Ability Tri Modal team for making their fentanyl awareness wrapped trailer available for the second consecutive year,” the release stated.

“On behalf of the Trucking Cares Foundation, I want to recognize all of those whose loved ones have perished from fentanyl poisonings. Rather than just accepting these terrible losses, these brave individuals responded with action, taking it upon themselves to honor their departed friends and family members by working tirelessly to spread the word about the dangers of fentanyl,” said American Trucking Associations Senior Vice President of Federation Relations and TCF President, John Lynch. “ATA is proud to join this public awareness effort and work with law enforcement to reduce the amount of illicit and lethal substances that are tearing apart communities. We appreciated the opportunity to bring our fentanyl PSA trailer wrap to Times Square and increase the visibility of this issue. We also encourage more motor carriers to follow Ability Tri Modal’s example by deploying these rolling billboards on highways from coast to coast and helping to save lives.”

Fentanyl poisoning claims the lives of approximately 70,000 Americans each year, with a fentanyl-related death occurring roughly once every five minutes. Although preliminary data has indicated an encouraging drop in overdose deaths last year, fentanyl has been the number one killer of adults 18-45, with children under 14 dying of fentanyl poisoning faster than any other age group. More than 115 million pills containing illicit fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in 2023, 2,300 times more than the roughly 50,000 seized in 2017.

“The trucking industry has long worked to reverse these tragic statistics by raising public awareness, supporting addiction and recovery programs, endorsing legislation like the END FENTANYL Act, and partnering with law enforcement to defeat this devastating scourge,” the release stated.

Motor carriers can join the fight by purchasing trailer wraps with fentanyl PSAs featuring messages from families who have lost loved ones to illicit fentanyl poisonings.

“To help maximize the impact of the campaign and expand its reach to as many roadways as possible, TCF and Facing Fentanyl partnered with Lowen to provide a significant discount of up to 40%,” the release stated. “The powerful campaign features five different graphic design options for 53’ trailers with images of fentanyl poisoning victims donated by their families. These graphics are produced using premium 3M vinyl protected with a film laminate, ensuring up to seven years of durability.”

For more information go to https://lowengraphics.wixsite.com/fentanylcampaign