Tennessee partnering with other agencies for Highway 22 enforcement saturation

By Bruce Guthrie -
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is calling next weekend a “West Tennessee Saturation.”

In a press release, the OCSO announced a collaborative event with numerous other agencies to amp up enforcemeent on Highway 22 in West Tennessee, from the Kentucky state line all the way to Mississippi.

“As citizens, our greatest responsibility on the road is each other’s safety,” said OCSO Capt. Scott Watkins. “Slow down, stay focused, and drive like the life in the next lane belongs to someone you love, because it just might.”

According to the release, participating agencies include:

Tennessee Highway Patrol Districts 8
Lake Co Sheriff’s Office
Tiptonville Police Department
Obion County Sheriff’s Office
Union City Police Department
Weakley County Sheriff’s Office
Martin Police Department
Gleason Police Department
Dresden Police Department
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
Clarksburg Police Department
Huntingdon Police Department
McKenzie Police Department
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
Lexington Police Department
Chester County Sheriff’s Office
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
McNairy County Sheriff’s Office
Adamsville Police Department

The release states that funding for this operation is provided through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

