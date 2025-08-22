Transportation Commission awards $22.7 million in highway contracts in August

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – More work is coming to highway projects in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.7 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its August regular business meeting.

The deatails were outlined in a media release late Thursday.

The Commission awarded a $8.29 million bid to Idaho-based H-K Contractors, Inc., for combined projects involving asphalt paving, fencing, grading, traffic control and chip seal work on approximately 34 miles on US Highway 30 at various locations in Lincoln County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a $3.05 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., for combined projects involving asphalt paving, fencing, chip seal, traffic control, milling and grading work on approximately 12 miles on US 26/287 at various locations in Fremont County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2027.

Concrete Works of Colorado, Inc., LLC, was awarded a $2.08 million bid for intersection reconstruction and slab replacement projects involving concrete paving, traffic control and aggregate surfacing work at various locations on Wyoming Highway 59 & US Highway 14/16 in the city of Gillette in Campbell County. The contract completion date is July 31, 2026.

W.W. Clyde & Co., based out of Utah, was awarded a $1.4 million bid for a bridge replacement project involving structure, grading, traffic control, aggregate surfacing and seeding/erosion control work on approximately 0.15 mile of County Road 3 at the bridge over Third Sand Creek in Carbon County. The contract complete date is Oct. 31, 2026.

TCA Group, Inc., based out of Montana, was awarded a $854,836 contract for a bridge replacement project involving structure, seeding/erosion control, grading, traffic control, guardrail and clearing/grubbing work on approximately 0.10 mile of Four Mile Creek (County Road 603) in Carbon County. The contract completion date for this project is July 31, 2026.

King Enterprises, based out of Mills, was awarded a $1.18 million contract for a right of way project involving fencing and clearing/grubbing work on approximately 3.70 miles on US 189/191 between Daniel Junction and Bondurant Road in Sublette County. The contract completion date is September 30, 2026.

All the projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

Funded primarily with state dollars, a $5.83 million bid was awarded to Lovell-based Mountain Construction Co., for a project involving asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control, aggregate surfacing and stormwater drainage work on approximately 10 miles of US Highway 14/16/20 between Yellowstone National Park and Cody in Park County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.