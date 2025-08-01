Truckstop Private Loads: Freight matching for brokers and carriers

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop.com is announcing the launch of Truckstop Private Loads.

“We understand the daily pressures brokers face to find trusted capacity quickly and the frustration and lost time carriers experience switching between public and private loads,” said Scott Moscrip, founder, CEO. “By bringing private and public loads together, we’re not just adding a feature; we’re delivering a critical solution that enhances trust, boosts efficiency, and drives profitability for everyone in the freight ecosystem, right when they need it most.”

The new feature allows freight brokers to efficiently engage their proprietary, pre-vetted carrier networks with the same trust, security and efficiency available on truckstop.com’s public load board, according to a Truckstop press release.

For Freight Brokers

“For freight brokers, Private Loads on the Truckstop Load Board provides a high-reach channel to connect with pre-vetted carriers in the same place they are already looking for freight every day,” Truckstop said. “Brokers who post Private Loads can seamlessly waterfall these loads to Truckstop’s public load board of verified carriers as needed to expand their network and cover the load.”

For Carriers

“For carriers, every minute spent searching is a minute not hauling,” Truckstop said. “Private and public loads in one place give carriers a centralized load board to quickly identify, compare, and secure the most desirable loads without the constant, inefficient juggling of emails, time on hold, unreturned calls, and multiple load boards.”

Truckstop’s Private Loads

With Truckstop’s Private Loads, a broker’s approved carriers can instantly see privately posted loads from the brokers they work with, right alongside public loads.

“This means saving time, better loads and stronger broker relationships,” Truckstop said. “The freight industry is navigating unprecedented challenges, from market volatility and intense competition to the ever-present threat of fraud. Brokers face immense pressure to move loads faster, mitigate risks, and nurture strong relationships. Truckstop Private Loads solves their urgent need for stronger, more seamless relationships with high-quality and trusted carriers.”