Truckstop’s new load board features help boost carrier productivity

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop is announcing seven new features designed to significantly enhance the load matching experience for its load board carrier customers.

“At Truckstop, we’re always innovating to better serve carriers, and these advancements reflect our commitment to listening to our customers and addressing the challenges of today’s competitive freight market,” said Sam Peterson, CTO, Truckstop. “These new features provide significant benefits to carriers, enabling them to operate more efficiently, make informed decisions, and ultimately improve their bottom line.”

Addressing Key Pain Points

“This major update underscores Truckstop’s commitment to addressing key pain points voiced by carriers and empowering them to find and secure the best loads with greater efficiency,” Truckstop said in a media release.

The new features are designed to provide carriers with greater visibility into profitable, relevant loads and to boost utilization of trusted brokers. By making it easier to find loads that align with their specific needs and preferences, these tools ultimately help carriers succeed—even in a challenging rates market.

New Features

Authority Age Filter: This feature directly addresses the frustration of new authorities by allowing carriers to filter loads based on the broker's authority age requirement. This saves carriers time by helping them only view loads from brokers they may be eligible to work with. Load Popularity: Recognizing the challenge of competing for popular loads, this feature allows carriers to assess load postings by the number of times they have been viewed. This empowers carriers to identify opportunities with less competition, leading to stronger negotiation power and potentially better rates.

Three additional features will be added in the summer, including:

Lane Suggestions: For carriers with flexible destinations, this feature provides intelligent lane suggestions, offering guidance and reducing the overwhelming feeling of too many “anywhere” options.

Factorability Data: This timesaving, fraud-mitigating feature allows Factoring customers to quickly determine if a broker is financially stable and Truckstop Factorable directly from the load summary page. This eliminates the need to navigate away from the load board to check a broker's status, saving crucial seconds in a competitive market. RMIS Onboarded Loads: Recognizing the value of established relationships, this filter allows carriers to easily identify loads posted by brokers they have already onboarded with. This streamlines the booking process and reduces the risk associated with working with unknown brokers.

