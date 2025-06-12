Outpost acquires four new freight terminals across the country; Dallas facility to feature 800 parking spaces

AUSTIN, Texas, SEATTLE, Wash. — Outpost is announcing its acquisition of four new properties in Dallas, Texas; the Inland Empire, Calif.; Las Vegas, Nev. and Savannah, Ga.

“These acquisitions expand Outpost’s footprint across critical US freight corridors, mark the company’s first locations in Nevada and Georgia and continues its expansion from offering standalone fleet yards to providing full-service, shared-use terminals,” Outpost said in media release.

Each property includes a mix of cross-docks, maintenance facilities, warehouses, office space and drop yard acreage, providing fleets with new options to run their regional operations without the burden of long-term capital investment.

Dallas Facility

The Dallas property, located at 1501 N Walton Walker Blvd, spans 27 acres and formerly served as a FedEx terminal. It features a 154-door cross-dock, a 9-bay drive-thru maintenance shop, and 7,552 square feet of office space, along with 800 demarcated parking spaces.

This acquisition marks the company’s fourth property in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Information can be found online at outpost.us/dallas4.

Las Vegas Facility

The Las Vegas property, at 3950 N Bruce St in North Las Vegas, marks Outpost’s first Nevada location. The 12-acre site includes a 38,000 square foot flex building with office and warehouse space and an additional 16,000 square foot industrial building, ideal for materials handling, contractors, and fleets needing warehouse space with yard access. Outpost is redeveloping the remaining acreage into secure, paved parking.

Information can be found at outpost.us/vegas.

Inland Empire Facility

The Inland Empire location at 11081 Cherry Ave in Fontana, Calif. is Outpost’s second yard in the region, further establishing its presence in one of the most vital logistics hubs in the country. The 4-acre property includes an 8,200 square foot cross-dock with 26 dock doors, and a 2,100 square foot maintenance facility.

Information can be found at outpost.us/fontana2.

Savannah Facility

The Savannah terminal, located at 116 Gulfstream Rd, is Outpost’s first in Georgia and second in the Southeast. The 10-acre property is just 2 miles from the Port of Savannah, offering an ideal location for fleets looking to stage imports and exports, reduce congestion near the port, or position assets for regional distribution throughout the Southeast.

Information is available at outpost.us/savannah.

Helping Fleets with Rapidly Changing Freight Demands

“Freight demand shifts faster than fixed infrastructure,” said Trent Cameron, Outpost co-founder and CEO. “Recent tariff policy changes reflect just how quickly the supply chain can move. Our terminal network is uniquely built for that kind of volatility, giving fleets new options to run their regional operations and expand their footprint without capital burden. These four new properties strengthen our presence in top-tier freight markets and our ability to support fleet operations from coast to coast.”

The sites are currently undergoing development with plans to open later in 2025. They are part of Outpost’s ongoing deployment of $500 million to expand its national network. Property owners and brokers with potential deals can contact the Outpost acquisitions team at [email protected].