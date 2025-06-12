Project Pelican nabs nine in drug trafficking operation that used commercial routes

The Peel Regional Police in Canada arrested nine individuals as part of Project Pelican which they said is the largest drug seizure in the agency’s history.

Peel police stated via press release that they “dismantled a transnational organized criminal network trafficking illicit drugs into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).”

The amount of drugs seized amount to nearly $50 million worth of cocaine.

In June 2024, Peel Regional Police say it began investigating a cocaine smuggling operation using U.S.-Canada commercial trucking routes. By November, working with partners including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Task Force in Detroit, multiple individuals, trucking companies, and storage sites linked to the operation were identified.

Between February and May 2025, information from Peel Regional Police lead to:

CBSA intercepting a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, which led to the seizure of 127 kilograms of cocaine concealed in the trailer and the arrest of the driver

CBSA intercepting another truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, which led to the seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine hidden within the trailer and the arrest of the driver, with support from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Additional seizures were also made across the GTA in connection with commercial trucking by Peel Regional Police, some of which included individuals in possession of loaded firearms at the time of arrest.

As of June 6, the following men were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation:

Hao Tommy Huynh, 27-year-old, Mississauga

Sajgith Yogendrarajah, 31-year-old, Toronto

Manpreet Singh, 44-year-old, Brampton

Philip Tep, 39-year-old, Hamilton

Arvinder Powar, 29-year-old, Brampton

Karamjit Singh, 36-year-old man, Caledon

Gurtej Singh, 36-year-old man, Caledon

Sartaj Singh 27-year-old man, Cambridge

Shiv Onkar Singh, 31-year-old man, Georgetown

Over the course of the investigation, 479 kilograms of bricked cocaine, with an estimated street value of $47.9M along with two illegal loaded semi-automatic handguns.

The accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

“Protecting Ontario doesn’t mean anything — it means absolutely everything,” said Michael S. Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario. “Project Pelican is proof of what police can accomplish when they have the tools and resources needed to keep our communities safe. Our government is proud to have supported Peel Regional Police through investments in the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario and the Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy. This historic seizure sends a clear message to organized crime: you will find no safe haven in Ontario.”

“Thanks to the leadership of Peel Regional Police, and the support of national and international law enforcement agencies, along with the Government of Ontario, a transnational criminal network is no longer operating or flooding our communities with illicit drugs from the United States,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police. “This seizure marks the largest drug seizure in the history of our service. Organized crime continues to exploit borders and pose serious threats to public safety. However, we remain firmly committed to working with our partners to protect our communities and enhance safety in our region and beyond.”

“These significant seizures and arrests demonstrate the strength of our collaboration with law enforcement partners on both sides of the border,” Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario, Canada Border Services Agency. “Together, we are committed to dismantling organized crime groups and keeping harmful drugs out of our communities.”