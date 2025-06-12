TheTrucker.com
Shooting involving law enforcement blocks Interstate 40 in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie
Shooting involving law enforcement blocks Interstate 40 in Arkansas
CARLISLE, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are looking into a shooting that happened east of Little Rock on Interstate 40.
The Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is taking the lead in the shooting at the 180-mile marker about a mile west of  Carlisle, at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service stopped the 33-year-old suspect because he was wanted in an armed carjacking and kidnapping that occurred in Michigan, according to a release issued by ASP.  Authorities say the suspect exited his vehicle and brandished a weapon. Troopers fired on the suspect, striking him. The suspect died at the scene.
The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.
Traffic was disrupted on both I-40 and Highway 70 for hours. ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is investigating the shooting
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

