Truckstop survey reveals trust a top priority for brokers

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop will unveil findings from its latest Broker Insights Survey of more than 700 freight brokers at the TIA 2025 Capital Ideas Conference.

The data highlights a growing emphasis on trust across the freight industry, with brokers naming “finding a carrier you can trust” as their biggest challenge when moving freight.

“We understand the critical balance that brokers have to strike between speed and security in today’s freight market,” said Kendra Tucker, CEO, Truckstop. “Trust has never been more important, which is why we focus on developing solutions that build stronger, more reliable partnerships that minimize the opportunity for fraud. In fact, Truckstop saw a 57% decrease in customer-reported fraud from Q1 of 2024 to Q1 of 2025.”

Finding Trust in Fraud Plagued Industry

Finding trusted carriers is increasingly challenging amid industry-wide fraud concerns, with two-thirds of brokers citing fraud as a top issue. Double brokering is the most reported threat, affecting 86% of brokers who have experienced fraud. Other common types of fraud experienced by nearly 50% of brokers include identity theft and stolen loads. The survey also showed that the average brokerage firm works with roughly 175 carriers monthly, while smaller firms (fewer than five people) engage around 35, highlighting the scope of the challenge.

At the conference, attendees will be able to experience firsthand how Truckstop’s integrated platform helps to streamline operations, mitigate risk and accelerate business growth:

Enhanced Load Board Capabilities: Truckstop is raising the bar by focusing on high-quality carrier inbounds. These are achieved through carrier load board enhancements like the company’s first-to-market “Authority” filter for carriers, which increases inbounds from carriers meeting specific authority age requirements; and the new “Views” column that expands visibility, ensuring loads can be seen by a wider pool of available carriers.

Seamless Vetting, Onboarding, and Monitoring with Risk Factors and RMIS: Truckstop will also highlight new integrations between Risk Factors and RMIS to provide brokers with seamless tools for vetting, onboarding, and continuously monitoring carrier relationships. This powerful combination delivers automation and security, simplifying compliance and mitigating risks of fraud.

As the industry’s only vetting tool leveraging Truckstop intelligence, Risk Factors helps brokers mitigate risk from anywhere they work. New features include email address verification to help reduce sender email risk, RMIS certification status integration for improved vetting efficiency, and a one-click option to escalate potentially risky carriers to the compliance team, fostering better collaboration. RMIS: Truckstop’s onboarding and monitoring tool enables brokers to onboard carriers up to 80% faster. It also helps mitigate risk through automated compliance and risk checks on monitored carriers, providing easy access to crucial information such as CSA, safety history, Certificates of Insurance (COIs) VINs, CARB, and more.

Truckstop at TIA

Truckstop executives and demos will be available throughout the TIA show at Booth #501. In addition, a speaking engagement is scheduled on Friday, April 11 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. CDT in Grand Oaks Ballroom – I: The Rise of the Machines: Practical Legal Solutions for AI & Logistics, Ambyr O’Donnell, chief legal officer for Truckstop, will be joined by other legal experts for an in-depth discussion on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transportation and logistics.