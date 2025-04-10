Shell Rotella SuperRigs rolls into Georgia

HAMPTON, Ga. — The 43rd Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs is rolling into the iconic Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga, from May 29–31.

“This legendary venue offers the perfect blend of motorsports history, southern hospitality, and high-horsepower excitement—making it an unforgettable setting for this year’s celebration of trucking excellence,” Shell Rotella said in a press release.

Register Early to Reserve Your Spot

Online registration is now officially open, and pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Drivers who register in advance will receive a designated parking spot and have the opportunity to select their preferred time for judging. Final judging schedules will be confirmed by Shell Rotella representatives.

The Ultimate Truck Beauty Contest

Shell Rotella SuperRigs is the premier truck beauty competition for actively working trucks, according to the release. Owner/operators from across the U.S. and Canada compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes—and the chance to be featured in the coveted Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. Only 12 trucks will earn that honor for the 2026 edition.

Travel to Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway is approximately 30 miles south of downtown Atlanta. The Atlanta metro area is easy to avoid when traveling to the Speedway, which is located on U.S. Highway 19 & 41 in Hampton, Ga. The address is 1500 Tara Place, Hampton, Ga 30228

More Than a Competition—It’s a Celebration

“SuperRigs isn’t just about showcasing incredible trucks—it’s a full-on celebration of the trucking community,” Shell Rotella said. “The event is free to enter and designed to be fun for the whole family. Drivers, their families, and local community members are invited to enjoy activities, entertainment, and of course, an up-close look at some of the hardest-working and best-looking rigs on the road.”

SuperRigs Highlights Include:

Truck Parade

Fireworks Display

Truck Lights Competition

Live Entertainment

Over $25,000 in Prizes and Awards