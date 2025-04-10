ATA announces key staff additions to E&E team

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is announcing two new key appointments for energy and environmental affairs.

Patrick Kelly will serve as vice president. David Capati takes the role as senior manager.

“Under the new administration, policies that affect trucking are undergoing a paradigm shift at breakneck speed,” said Dan Horvath, senior vice president of regulatory and safety policy. “ATA is delighted to welcome two more high-caliber professionals to our team, who will enable us to keep pace with these changes and capitalize on opportunities for our members. Patrick and David possess impressive experience and technical expertise, and their contributions and insights will be invaluable as we engage with EPA to develop national emissions standards that are achievable and do not risk our supply chains.”

Patrick Kelly

“It is a privilege to advocate on behalf of trucking, a pioneering industry that has demonstrated tremendous leadership in significantly reducing its environmental footprint while delivering over 70% of the nation’s freight,” Kelly said. “By working with ATA’s members, state and federal regulators, and other stakeholders, we can successfully implement commonsense emissions regulations that reward trucking’s innovative spirit.”

Prior to AFPM, Kelly worked for the American Petroleum Institute, where he managed a cross-functional issue team of federal and state relations, legal, communications, grassroots, and policy experts. During his time at API, he successfully advocated for regulatory flexibilities in the implementation of EPA’s gasoline, diesel, and biofuels programs, and obtained fuel waivers in emergency fuel supply situations, among other notable accomplishments.

David Capati

“Trucking is the linchpin of our economy, and it is vital that regulations strike the proper balance to maintain progress on emission reductions without causing disruptions,” Capati said. “The industry’s wide scale adoption of groundbreaking technologies makes this an especially fascinating time to be involved in trucking. I look forward to working with ATA’s policy team and our association’s members to create a bright future for our environment and our industry.”

Capati is an energy and environmental policy-focused professional with experience working for and interacting with leading think tanks, manufacturers and trade associations. Prior to working at ATA, Capati was a senior environmental associate for JPMorgan Chase and a senior regulatory affairs analyst for Toyota Motor North America.

ATA’s energy and environment team is complemented by Mike Tunnell, ATA’s senior director of energy & environmental affairs. Tunnell has three decades of experience as a policy expert for the American Trucking Associations and the American Transportation Research Institute.