PACCAR Parts introduces accessories for Kenworth W900L Legacy Edition

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts is announcing a new line of accessories for the recently-unveiled Kenworth W900L Legacy Edition truck.
The product line, which features the Kenworth legacy logo, includes interior and exterior accessories, spray suppression and door projector lighting.
“Over the years, the iconic W900 has garnered a dedicated following with generations of enthusiasts,” said Genevieve Bekkerus, PACCAR Parts senior director of marketing. “We’re pleased to offer this line of accessories that celebrates the treasured history of this limited-edition truck.”
W900L Legacy Edition Kenworth Genuine Accessories
Exterior Accessories
- Underwood Window Trim
- Cab Skirt
- Headlight Fender Guard
- Headlight Surround
Interior Accessories
- Steering Wheel Handle
- Shifter Handle
- Chrome Pedal Set
Door Projector Light Kit
Spray Suppression
- 24×30 Mudflap
- 24×30 Mudflap RH
- 24×27 45-degree
- 23×27 45-degree RH
Featuring a patented design, RealWheels Floater Logo Wheel Covers will also be available at Kenworth dealerships.
The Kenworth Genuine product line will be available to purchase in mid-2025. Additional aftermarket accessories will also be available to compliment the new line of genuine parts. View the products in the online brochure here.