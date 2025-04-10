TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

PACCAR Parts introduces accessories for Kenworth W900L Legacy Edition

By Dana Guthrie -
Kenworth W900L Legacy Edition: PACCAR Parts introduces accessories for limited edition truck unveiled at MATS 2025. (Photo courtesy Kenworth)

RENTON, Wash.  PACCAR Parts is announcing a new line of accessories for the recently-unveiled Kenworth W900L Legacy Edition truck.

The product line, which features the Kenworth legacy logo, includes interior and exterior accessories, spray suppression and door projector lighting.

“Over the years, the iconic W900 has garnered a dedicated following with generations of enthusiasts,” said Genevieve Bekkerus, PACCAR Parts senior director of marketing. “We’re pleased to offer this line of accessories that celebrates the treasured history of this limited-edition truck.”

W900L Legacy Edition Kenworth Genuine Accessories

Exterior Accessories

  • Underwood Window Trim
  • Cab Skirt
  • Headlight Fender Guard
  • Headlight Surround

Interior Accessories

  • Steering Wheel Handle
  • Shifter Handle
  • Chrome Pedal Set

Door Projector Light Kit

Spray Suppression

  • 24×30 Mudflap
  • 24×30 Mudflap RH
  • 24×27 45-degree
  • 23×27 45-degree RH

Featuring a patented design, RealWheels Floater Logo Wheel Covers will also be available at Kenworth dealerships.

The Kenworth Genuine product line will be available to purchase in mid-2025. Additional aftermarket accessories will also be available to compliment the new line of genuine parts. View the products in the online brochure here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

