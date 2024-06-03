Drivers take home bragging rights from 2024 SuperRigs competition

FORT WORTH, Texas — Stormy weather did little to dampen spirits during Shell Rotella’s 42nd annual SuperRigs event, held at the Texas Motor Speedway Wednesday-Saturday, May 30-June 1.

The annual SuperRigs competition, a truck beauty contest that celebrates actively working trucks, attracts owner-operator truckers from across the U.S. and Canada. This year’s competitors vied for cash and prizes valued at about $25,000, as well as MyMilesMatter reward miles from the Shell Rotella loyalty program. In addition, 12 drivers were selected to have their trucks featured in the 2025 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

This year’s show also featured a spectacular light show, a live concert and fireworks. In addition, attendees had a chance to get an up-close look at the Shell Starship 3.0.

Best of Show

Kaleb Hammett of Hammett Excavation Inc., based in Fort Dodge, Texas, took home Best of Show honors with “Hoss,” a red and gray 2019 Peterbilt 389. In addition to earning a feature spot in the 2025 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar, Hammett won $10,000. Hammett and Hoss also won honors for Best Lights and Best Interior, and he earned second place in the Tractor division.

JR Schleuger from Britt, Iowa, was the first runner-up for Best of Show with a 1984 Kenworth W900B, winning $4,000. Ernie Adams of New Florence, Pennsylvania, took home $2,000 as second runner-up for Best of Show with a 1982 Kenworth W900A.

Other categories and winners include:

Classic

Alex Schleuger of Britt, Iowa, took first place in the Classic division with a 2005 Kenworth W900L, winning $1,500.

Cody Lindamood of Farmersville, Texas, won $1,000 as the second-place winner with a 2000 Peterbilt 379, and Jay Holsomback of Sugar Valley, Georgia took third place with a 1996 Kenworth W900l, winning $750.

Working Truck/Limited Mileage

First-place honors went to Jaden Lindamood of Irving, Texas, for a 2013 Peterbilt 389, along with a $1,500 prize. Lindamood also won in the Best Engine category.

Jerry Cruz of Von Ormy, Texas, took home second-place and $1,000 with a 2005 Peterbilt 379X, and Andrew Worth of Winnipeg, North Dakota finished out the Top 3, earning a $750 prize with a 2024 Kenworth W900B.

Tractor

Gary Jones of Lawson, Missouri, won first place and $1,500 with a 2018 Peterbilt 389.

Second place in this division went to Best of Show winner Kaleb Hammett, along with $1,000. Mike Anderson of Checotah, Oklahoma, took third place with a 1999 Peterbilt 379, earning $750.

Tractor/Trailer

First place in the Tractor/Trailer division, along with $1,500, went to Tarik Al-Amin II of Crete, Illinois, for a 2023 Kenworth W900L.

Clayton Heise of Thornton, Texas, took second place — and $1,000 — with a 2024 Peterbilt 389. Third place went to Kevin Benson of Maywood, Missouri, for a 2023 Peterbilt 389; Benson took home $750.

People’s Choice Award

Jeff Hoker from Dixon, Iowa, won the People’s Choice Award. The winner was selected virtually with voting taking place online. For every People’s Choice vote cast this year, Shell Rotella donated $1 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Non-Working/Show Truck: Jeff Hoker of Dixon, Iowa, with a 2023 Peterbilt 389.

Best Chrome: Alex Schleuger of Britt, Iowa, with a 2005 Kenworth W900L.

Steve Sturgess Best Theme: Brandon McInnis of Montalba, Texas, with a 1985 Mack Superliner RW613.

All the winning trucks from Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be posted on Shell Rotella’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages throughout the week. For more news and photos from the competition or to join the conversation, use the hashtags #SuperRigs and #SuperRigs2024.