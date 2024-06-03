Hendrickson purchases Reyco Granning

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Hendrickson has announced its purchase of the suspension business Reyco Granning from Reyco Granning LLC and its parent company, MAT Capital LLC.
“We are excited about this acquisition, as it provides a platform for Hendrickson to expand our reach and manufacturing footprint. Reyco Granning will enhance our overall product portfolio and ultimately better serve our customers in the commercial vehicle industry; we look forward to promoting the Reyco Granning brand as part of our ride solutions portfolio,” said Matt Joy, president and chief executive officer of Hendrickson.
Reyco Granning specializes in suspension solutions for a variety of vehicles, including motorhomes, commercial trucks, emergency vehicles, specialty trailers, buses and aftermarket products.
The brand is set to continue its independent operations under the same name, preserving its market presence and guaranteeing ongoing consistency in operations and customer support.
