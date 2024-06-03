Range Energy debuts next generation electric-powered trailer

LAS VEGAS — Powered trailer company Range Energy recently debuted its next generation electric-powered trailer system, the RB-01, at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas.

The RB-01 is the next iteration in Range’s series of trailer systems with initial tests yielding 47-67% miles-per-gallon (mpg) improvements, equivalent to a 32-40% reduction in fuel costs, a news release states.

Notably, during its transit to ACT, the tractor towing the RB-01 achieved 18.1 mpg during the final 281.6 miles between Bakersfield, California, and Las Vegas. The results from this trip included a 2,000-foot net elevation gain and 12,000 feet total of climbing with ambient temperatures as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

The electric-powered trailer system includes an e-axle, 200 or 300 kWh battery pack and a smart kingpin.

It’s built with hardware and software components that are sourced from Range’s supply chain partners, company officials say.

Improved results shown by the RB-01 highlight Range’s continued progression of its trailer system to ease the transition to electric for fleet owners and operators, and in doing so, significantly reduces emissions and improves the efficiency of fleets’ diesel-powered heavy-duty trucks in the near-term.

“Decarbonizing commercial transportation is reliant on companies like Range that can innovate quickly and efficiently as well as make an immediate operational impact without disruption,” said Ali Javidan, CEO and founder of Range. “The RB-01 represents a natural evolution in our technology development and continued efficiency and emissions reduction improvements that are critical today for the commercial transportation industry. We’re committed to trailers serving as the necessary gateway to electrification, but also being a long-term partner for fleets as they future-proof their operations.”

Range debuted its first 53-foot electric-powered trailer, the RA-01, in May 2023, which demonstrated up to 37% (+3.25) mpg gains. Range has also announced several customer pilots including DB Schenker and Dot Transportation Inc., underscoring notable commercial traction in the market thus far.