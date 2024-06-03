Kaleb Hammett and ‘Hoss’ take Best of Show at SuperRigs 2024

FORT WORTH, Texas — One glance at the gleaming paint and chrome on “Hoss,” a 2019 Peterbilt 389, is all it takes to realize that Kaleb Hammett truly takes pride in his ride. A closer inspection reveals finishes so spotless that it’s hard to believe the tractor is used to haul heavy equipment and aggregate for Hammett’s family-owned and -operated business.

On top of earning a reputation as a hard-working truck, Hoss (and Hammett) can claim bragging rights as Best of Show winner for Shell Rotella SuperRigs 2024, held May 30-June 1 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Hoss, a heavy-weight four-axle truck, is a rolling tribute to Hammett’s late grandfather, Harry, who founded the family company in 1963.

“Red and gray were his favorite colors,” said Hammett, who has been driving for eight years. His first appearance at SuperRigs was at age 21 as a brand-new CDL holder.

“I didn’t know what the heck I was doing,” he said with a laugh.

Since that first SuperRigs event, he’s learned the ropes — both as a driver and as the owner of a working show truck.

This year, he says, he didn’t have a lot of time to get Hoss cleaned up and show-ready.

“Two weeks ago, it was in a hailstorm in Nebraska when I was hauling a buddy’s truck,” he noted.

Once he got back to Texas, Hammett was busy working on the company’s newest truck, which was also featured at this year’s SuperRigs.

“There wasn’t really much time to really work on mine,” he said. “I just did the best I could — and here we are.”

It would seem that Hammet’s best is pretty darned good.

“Butterflies,” he said when asked to describe his reaction to taking top honors at SuperRigs. “I’ve got butterflies in my stomach, but it feels great.”

When asked what advice he’d give to SuperRigs hopefuls, Hammett was straight and to the point.

“Show up, and show out,” he said.