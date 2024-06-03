Pedestrian struck, killed on Indiana’s I-64

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was struck and killed early Saturday morning, June 1, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Lanesville exit in Indiana shutting down the highway for nearly five hours.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. According to a press release issued by the Indiana State Police (ISP), Harrison County authorities requested assistance with a truck versus pedestrian crash. When authorities arrived, they found the body of a woman in the roadway between the Lanesville exit and the Crandall/Lanesville Road overpass.

Authorities say two semi-trucks were also at the scene.

According to the ISP, a maroon 2003 Peterbilt pulling a trailer sat in the grass median on the westbound side of the interstate.

The driver of the Peterbilt said he swerved and missed a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes but drove off the left side of the roadway and crashed through the cable barrier before coming to rest on the westbound side.

The second truck, a white 2022 Freightliner, stopped in the right-hand emergency lane just east of the overpass. The Freightliner’s driver said he was eastbound on I-64 approaching the Lanesville exit, and was unable to avoid striking a person who was in the center of the righthand lane. After striking the woman, the driver of the Freightliner pulled off on the right side of the roadway and remained at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the female pedestrian had recently left a vehicle on the eastbound Lanesville offramp.

“For an unknown reason, the victim then walked off toward the interstate before being struck,” according to the release.

Authorities say investigators have not yet positively identified the victim because she had several identifications in her possession from various states, each with differing identities. However, investigators have obtained information that she was possibly from Columbia.

The interstate remained closed until 6 a.m. Saturday while ISP crash scene investigators conducted their on-scene investigation. The investigation is ongoing. No drivers have been charged or cited as a result of the investigation. Toxicology results on the victim are still pending.