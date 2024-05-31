National Carriers announces 3 ‘impressive’ drivers of the month

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) has awarded Driver of the Month recognition for February through April to Jonathan Owens, Keith Bradley and Ken Bores Jr.

The drivers received a $1,000 bonus and are now eligible to be named 2024 Driver of the Year. The Driver of the Year will receive an additional $10,000 bonus.

Bores was named the April Driver of the Month. He resides in Flower Mound, Texas, and began driving at NCI in 2014. He operates his truck throughout the lower 48 states. Prior to his career in transportation, Bores had a long career in mortgage banking.

”National Carriers is fortunate to have Ken at our company,” said Jill Maschmeier, NCI’s director of safety and compliance. “He puts safety of the driving public above all else. He is an outstanding example of what a professional driver should be. This is the second time he has been recognized as our Driver of the Month. He takes care of everything that needs taken care of when it needs taken care of. He is a God loving, family-oriented man who we feel blessed to have him driving for our ‘Elite’ fleet.”

Bradley, of Pampa, Texas, was named March Driver of the Month. He joined NCI in November 2012 and currently delivers cattle hides from southwest Kansas to northwest Missouri.

Averaging transporting 2,000 cow skins per week, Bradley estimates he has delivered well over a million leather producing hides over his career at NCI.

“Keith has been a huge asset to our hide division at NCI for 10 years now. Keith is knowledgeable, hardworking and polite,” said his Driving Manager, Nickole Copeland. “There has never been a time that we could not rely on Keith. We consistently reach out to him to complete various challenging and off the wall tasks. Additionally, he always delivers his loads on time. He is that all-around go to driver with zero complaints. His kindness, great communication, and fun personality makes working with him such a pleasure daily. Keith will do whatever it takes to get the job done, but at the same time will also go out of his way to help anyone that needs it. We look forward to working with Keith for many more years to come.”

Owens was recognized as Driver of the Month in February. He leases a truck through NCI Truck Leasing and joined NCI in November 2018. He makes his home in Maricopa, Arizona, and pulls refrigerated freight throughout the United States, focusing on the southeastern region.

Owens boasts no late pick up or deliveries, no accidents, and one of the safest driving records in the fleet.

“Jonathan is the type of man who speaks through his actions not words,” said NCI’s Media Director, Ed Kentner. “His driver manager reports he will do most anything and will go anywhere NCI needs him to. The manager of our truck leasing program calls him a “Rock Star” due to his great attitude and personality. Everyone agrees he is a great example of what an “Elite” driver should be. His focus on road safety, customer service, and positive interaction with everyone he meets is second to none.”

NCI President Steve Gleisner also complimented the group of drivers.

“Impressive is the first word that comes to my mind when I think of this group of drivers,” he said. “The work that these three individuals perform on a regular basis is phenomenal. Their performance goes well beyond the expectations of their position at National Carriers. We are incredibly fortunate to have Jonathan, Keith, and Ken on our team. Thank you!”