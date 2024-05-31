TheTrucker.com
24 undocumented immigrants found hiding in rig’s sleeper

By John Worthen -
24 undocumented immigrants found hiding in rig’s sleeper
According to Texas authorities, 24 undocumented immigrants were found hiding in a tractor-trailer's sleeping berth on May 30. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

LAREDO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on May 30 recovered 24 undocumented immigrants hidden inside the sleeper berth of an abandoned tractor-trailer in Webb County.

According to a DPS news release, DPS special agents saw a white International tractor with a tanker trailer attached at a gas station in north Laredo.

After a brief inspection, 24 people were found inside the truck’s sleeper berth.

The group included 23 males and one female, all of whom were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
