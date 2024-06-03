Plans moving forward for Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI — The Brent Spence Bridge is one of the most important in the country.

The double decker, cantilevered truss bridge carries Interstates 71 and 75 across the Ohio River between Covington, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, and is vital to the area economy.

But it’s no longer able to handle the volume of traffic — around 160,000 vehicles daily — effectively; that’s why leaders are working urgently to design plans to renovate the bridge, which was built in 1960, as well as construct a new one.

The Brent Spence Bridge is structurally sound and will remain in service for local traffic, according to a news release. To maintain a smooth passage of freight along the vital I-71/75 national corridor, a new companion bridge will be built for through traffic, enhancing traffic flow for both regional and national travelers.

As the new companion bridge is built, multiple projects along the eight-mile I-71/75 corridor on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge will be completed to improve travel and safety in the Bluegrass and Buckeye states. Ohio’s Department of Transportation and Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet will manage these improvements.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov., Andy Beshear met recently to announce that a new “street grid” reconnecting downtown Cincinnati to Queensgate and reduced impacts to Goebel Park in Covington are among seven major innovations to enhance the transformative $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor (BSBC) Project based on engineering evaluations and public feedback.

“These innovations are a key part of continuing the transformational changes we’re making to boost Kentucky’s economy and ensure a higher quality of life here and beyond our borders,” Beshear said. “They are a testament to the collaboration, teamwork, and goals each state shares to build a better corridor while fulfilling our good neighbor pledge.”

According to the news release, the recommended design refinements meet or exceed the contract objectives of improving quality, reducing costs, shortening schedule, improving safety and/or supporting local communities. More than 100 suggestions submitted to the project team from the public, key local stakeholders and the design-build team were evaluated based on objectives.

“These thoughts and ideas will make the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor even better,” DeWine said. “These enhancements aren’t just about reducing congestion on an interstate, it’s about improving safety, reconnecting communities, and enhancing the lives of those who live, work, and visit the area.

Ohio Refinements

The project team improved the project in Ohio with four innovative refinements.

First, the project team will free up an additional acre for development or green space by moving southbound I-75 to the western edge of the corridor. In addition, this move allows the roadway to be constructed while minimizing disruptions to traffic on existing southbound I-75. The extra acre for development or green space is in addition to the 9.5 acres that were freed up in November 2022, bringing the total to nearly 11 acres.

Second, to reconnect the downtown Cincinnati street grid with Queensgate, a new intersection will be added at West Ninth and Gest streets, and improvements will be made at the intersection of West Seventh and Gest streets. The project also includes extending West Fifth and West Sixth streets across I-75 to Queensgate. Finally, the West Fifth extension will enable the roadway to connect with Gest in the future. This design will improve safety for pedestrians and those using the shared use path by shortening the distance across I-75 and reducing the speed limit.

“As I walked the neighborhood west of downtown with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and his team last year, we discussed ways to improve the city and the need to connect neighborhoods previously divided by the interstate,” said Jack Marchbanks, Ohio’s transportation director. “Our team really rose to the occasion and is making that happen.”

Third, the project team plans to combine the I-75 southbound ramps to 2nd and 3rd streets, which will reduce both costs and the project footprint.

Finally, the project team will reconfigure the U.S. 50 lanes, which will improve safety and traffic flow for this important east-west connection.

“As a native Cincinnatian, I am committed to ensuring this project makes our community better. With these innovations, I firmly believe we are doing something we can be proud of for generations to come,” said BSBC Ohio Project Manager Tommy Arnold.

Kentucky Refinements

Three significant design improvements are planned in Northern Kentucky.

“From our earlier commitments to separate stormwater systems and pilot Kentucky’s first transparent noise screens, these latest innovations are further proof we’re listening to input and refining the project to make it even better,” said Jim Gray secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The first innovation lowers the profile of the interstate by as much as 30 feet between Ninth Street and the new companion bridge, addressing a visibility concern raised by Covington residents during the environmental phase of the project.

The height reduction is achieved by shifting the southbound ramp to the local roadway network a few hundred feet to the south, aligning the exit ramp on the east side of the interstate and closing the local Fifth Street roadway between Crescent Avenue and Philadelphia Street.

In doing so, Fifth Street traffic will be redistributed to Third Street allowing for a gateway intersection to be constructed at Crescent and Third.

“In working closely with the City of Covington, we made design refinements that reflect the requests of their residents that also integrate seamlessly into their plans for the Covington Central Riverfront development,” said BSBC Kentucky Project Manager Stacee Hans.

Second, entrance locations to the interstate system are being adjusted to line up more like they are today near Pike Street. This change addresses concerns raised during the environmental phase about increased traffic changing the residential character of Ninth Street.

“With this improvement, Ninth Street will not see an influx in traffic. In addition, keeping interstate access at Pike Street will minimize the impacts on Goebel Park, both physically and visually,” Hans said.

Finally, the interstate alignment through the “cut in the hill” just south of Covington will be shifted to the east to eliminate the need for significant excavation of the rock embankment and construction of a retaining wall. This will significantly reduce costs and improve the construction schedule.

For more information, visit BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com.