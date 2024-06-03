Florida Trucking Association welcomes Elizabeth Emmanuel as public affairs VP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) has named Elizabeth Emmanuel vice president of public affairs.

With a career spanning both the public and private sectors, Emmanuel brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to her new role at FTA, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Emmanuel to Florida Trucking,” said Alix Miller, president and CEO of FTA. “Elizabeth’s extensive background in advocacy, communications, issue management and relationship-building will make her an invaluable asset to our team. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow the influence of Florida Trucking and the men and women who power Florida’s economy.”

Prior to her role at FTA, Emmanuel served as the CEO of the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority, a special district responsible for economic development and advocacy in Florida’s Capital City. In that role, Emmanuel testified before numerous governmental bodies, built strong partnerships with the North Florida business community and led hundreds of events.

Before her time in government, Emmanuel spent a decade in the private sector, first working for corporate and family-owned funeral homes and then at the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

Emmanuel is the chair-elect of Leadership Tallahassee, a member of the executive committee of the board for the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, and a board member for the Urban Land Institute. Emmanuel is a graduate of Tallahassee Community College and valedictorian of Mid-America College in Indiana.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with an organization that has a 90-year history and remains at the forefront of innovation, education, and impact,” said Emmanuel. “The trucking industry plays a critical role in driving Florida’s economy, and I am eager to contribute to its continued prosperity.”

For more information about FTA, visit floridatrucking.org.