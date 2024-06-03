Pilot unveils points-per-gallon promotions on diesel fuel

DALLAS — Pilot Travel Centers is bringing back its points-per-gallon promotion.

According to a news release, throughout the month of June, diesel fuel users will be able to earn five points per gallon through PushForPoints in the myRewards Plus app.

Typically, the company’s max points offering is 4 points per gallon after 8 qualifying fills of 50 gallons of diesel or more. For June only, this offer has been bumped to 5 points per gallon after only four qualifying fills of 50 gallons — allowing drivers to earn points faster.

Points can be spent at any location for things such as showers and food. Points cannot, however, be redeemed for fuel.