2025 Mack Calendar Contest winners revealed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks has announced the winning entries of the 2025 Mack Trucks Calendar Contest.

Twelve Mack trucks will be spotlighted in the 2025 Mack calendar, each representing a month in the year.

Thousands of Mack fans chose among 177 submissions in seven separate categories. The winning dozen will be professionally photographed by Mack for the 2025 edition of the calendar.

“It was exciting to see how involved everyone was in this year’s contest,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice president, global brand and marketing. “We received a record 432,000 votes this year, which is particularly special to us considering the 125th anniversary of Mack in 2025. The strength of the Mack community, even after all these years, shows an affinity for the brand that is unmatched in virtually any industry.”

In honor of Mack’s 125th anniversary, this year’s contest included a special category for the oldest Mack still in revenue operation.

Mack owners submitted photos and videos of their trucks to the contest in seven categories: Mack Anthem, Granite, Legacy, LR, Mack MD, Pinnacle and TerraPro. These represent the truck models currently available in the Mack lineup, except for Legacy, the category for Mack models no longer in production but still in operation with customers.

The 2025 Mack calendar will be available later this year on mackshop.com.

To be eligible for the calendar, each truck, including the Legacy truck models, must currently be in operation in a business or trucking company; the truck must be in routine use; and trucks may not be collector or show trucks that are no longer licensed for commercial use.

The winning entries in each category are:

Oldest Truck (1966 R Model — delivered July 11, 1966)

Knobeloch Trucking, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Anthem

Teeswater Concrete, Teeswater, Ontario, Canada

PITT OHIO, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Granite

Macmillan Oil Co. of Allentown, Inc., Allentown, Pennsylvania

GFP Mobile Mix Supply, Wilmington, Delaware

LR

Waste Management, Cranston, Rhode Island

MD

EMI Landscape, Macungie, Pennsylvania

Willingham & Sons, Newberry, South Carolina

Pinnacle

Packers Logistics Solutions, Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada

Marbert Transport Ltd., Lindsay, Ontario, Canada

TerraPro

Brundage Bone, Thornton, Colorado

Legacy

R Model — Sweeney Enterprises, Suffield, Connecticut