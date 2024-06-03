Cemex inks renewable natural gas fuel agreement with Clean Energy

HOUSTON and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Building materials and concrete company Cemex has signed a deal with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to provide ultra-clean renewable natural gas (RNG) to power 39 Cemex ready-mix and cement bulk trucks in Southern California.

Forecasted to provide approximately 300,000 gallons of RNG annually, the fleet will utilize Clean Energy’s public station network in Southern California to fuel with RNG, according to a news release.

Alongside the new fueling deal, Clean Energy will commission a private fueling station exclusively for Cemex’s growing RNG fleet.

Located in Rialto, California, the new station will include time-fill dispensers and a dedicated fast-fill dispenser for easy and cost-effective refueling. The construction project is expected to be completed by the end of this year and Cemex trucks will begin fueling on-site soon after. Clean Energy will be supplying RNG to the new private station, as well as operating and maintaining the site upon completion.

Transitioning part of its fleet to RNG is part of Cemex’s Future in Action program, which focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company by 2050.

The company is projected to reduce fleet emissions by roughly 8,822 metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year, which is equal to taking 1,981 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles off the road for one year or planting 137,648 trees, according to the news release.

“As leaders in the building materials industry, we recognize the pivotal role we play in building a more sustainable future. Embracing renewable fuels isn’t just an option; it’s an imperative,” said Francisco Rivera, Cemex U.S. regional president-west region. “What Cemex provides is essential to building communities throughout California and the country. By utilizing Clean Energy’s renewable energy resources, we accelerate our aggressive sustainability goals, inspire innovation, foster resilience and build a legacy of responsible stewardship for generations to come.”

Clean Energy currently has a network of over 600 fueling stations around North America and is steadily expanding that number with stations purposely built and strategically located for commercial fleets.

“Cemex is not only a world-class leader in the building material space, but also one of the most advanced in how they are thinking about our sustainable future,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy. “This expanded RNG truck fleet will help to decarbonize their overall operations as well as mitigate emissions associated with idling trucks on site. Cemex’s RNG fuel agreement with Clean Energy is a significant move forward in reducing their carbon footprint.”