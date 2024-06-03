Caught on camera: 18-wheeler driver veers off I-24 into Tennessee creek

NASHVILLE — A Tennessee traffic camera captured the moment a big rig drove off of Interstate 24 on the afternoon of Sunday, June 2.
According to Metro Nashville Police, the truck driver was injured in the crash, which sent the semi into Mill Creek between between Bell Road and Haywood Lane around 1:30 p.m..
The video shows the truck veering off the interstate, striking the bridge guardrail, then overturning and flying into the creek. Shortly after, dozens of people stopped to help render aid to the trucker before first responders arrived.
The driver, who wasn’t named, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with what police said were minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved, and authorities are still investigating what caused the accident.
All lanes of the interstate were cleared around 9 p.m.
See the video below.
Appears to me this was either driver fatigue or being otherwise distracted. No indication of steering tire issues. No aggressive vehicles nor impending impact with another vehicle observed. Yep…I think probably driver fatigue because the driver attempted to steer back onto the roadway but unable to do so…also probably due to using the cruise control coupled with late breaking. Driver lucky to be alive.