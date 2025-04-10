TheTrucker.com
Commercial vehicle involved in fatal crash

By Dana Guthrie -
Commercial vehicle involved in fatal crash
The driver of a Volvo commercial vehicle was involved in a fatal crash in Oregon.

BAKER COUNTY, Ore.  On April 5, Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 345, in Baker County.

The preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by John Carl Allyn, 85, of Baker City, was stopped for unknown reasons in the slow lane when it was struck by an eastbound Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Anatolii Gulei, 36, of Vancouver, Wash. in a rear-end collision.

Allyn was transported by LifeFlight to an area hospital and was later declared deceased. Gulei was reportedly uninjured.

The roadway was impacted for approximately six hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OSP was assisted by Baker Fire and ODOT. There is no additional information available at this time. This is an on-going story.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
