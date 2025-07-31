FMCSA removes WALKER and SR ELDs from approved registered device list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) is removing two ELDs from its list of registered devices.

The following devices have been removed from the list due to each company’s failure to meet the minimum requirements.

Walker ELD, Model Number WAL-R, ELD Identifier WLK790, Walker ELD Systems Inc.

SR ELD, Model Number SR-E, ELD Identifier SRE288, SR ELD Inc.

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. Carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Sept. 29.

Motor carriers and drivers who continue to use the revoked ELDs listed above on or after Sept. 29 will be in violation of 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1)—“No record of duty status” and drivers will be placed out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria.

“If the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies for its device, FMCSA will place the ELD back on the Registered Devices list and inform the industry and the field of the update,” FMSCA said. “However, FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that these deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD provider.”

In May, FMCSA removed 8 ELDs from its list of registered devices.