Well-drilling truck blows tire, overturns in Pennsylvania

EAST CALICO TOWNSHIP, Penn. — A blown tire on a Pennsylvania highway caused quite the kerfuffle on a state road.

On Wednesday at approximately 10:19am, the East Cocalico Township Police Department was dispatched for a vehicle accident on SR0222 northbound in the area of mile marker 43.2, according to press release.

Authorities say the accident occurred when a front passenger tire blew out on a Western Star well-drilling truck.

The truck lost control, and swerved off the right side of the highway. It continued traveling northbound and went up a steep grass embankment and rolled into a ditch. Upon impact, pipes and other well drilling equipment fell off and landed on both northbound lanes.

Authorities say the truck came to rest on its left side and had to be lifted into an upright position before being towed away.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.

The right northbound lane of SR0222 was shut down for approximately an hour and half so the truck and drilling equipment could be removed.