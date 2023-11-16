TrueTMS, 123Loadboard join forces

HOUSTON — TrueTMS, a modern software-as-a-service-based transportation management system designed for small fleet owners, and freight matching platform 123Loadboard have partnered to give TrueTMS users access to 123Loadboard’s freight marketplace, a joint news release states.

TrueTMS carrier members can search, place bids, experience book-now loads for their equipment and access real-time visibility of current lane rates using 123Loadboard’s multiple automated pricing tools. Carrier members can also access the profit calculator to help with broker negotiations and forecast load income.

Additionally, they can view truck mileage, routing, credit ratings and other services, such as document management within the freight platform, the news release noted.

“By giving our carriers the ability to access more loads along with easy-to-use platform transaction tools, we are honoring our commitment to provide ways for our small fleet members to manage their businesses more efficiently and move them forward. The connection to increased freight from top-quality brokers and shippers will allow our carriers to negotiate more lucrative deals,” said George Thellman, director of business development and strategic relations at TrueTMS.

Fleet members can also interact with more freight expediters to increase their profits.

“With this partnership and the expanded carrier base from TrueTMS fleet members, 123Loadboard will be providing increased capacity for brokers, delivering on our commitment to continue to grow the number of trucks available to help brokers and shippers move more freight. Our broker members can be more selective when choosing truck drivers as 123Loadboard’s identity verification process gives them access to a wide field of verified carriers,” said Greg Adourian, CEO at 123Loadboard.