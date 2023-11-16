Veteran Ready Summit 2023 set for Dec. 13-16

TULSA, Okla. — Leading transportation and military hiring organizations are partnering to co-host the annual Veteran Ready Summit event.

Tenstreet, Fastport, Hiring Our Heroes, TransForce, Troops into Transportation and the American Trucking Associations (ATA) will co-host the annual event from Dec. 13-16 at the ATA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“The event allows organizations to learn the best practices and strategies for hiring and keeping military veterans,” a news release states. “Sessions led by transportation industry leaders, military hiring experts and military veterans like the Medal of Honor Recipient and hiring Our Heroes Ambassador Clint Romesha. Romesha will share their insights on how a company can create a culture of veteran support in the workplace. At this year’s summit, 30 of the attendees will have the opportunity to register for an in-depth and hands-on workshop led by PsychArmor Institute. They will also receive specialized training on each phase of veteran employment practices, earning them a certificate and added credentials.”

Daren Wingard, the executive director of the North American Transportation Employee Relations Association (NATERA), expressed his support for the summit.

“NATERA is proud to support the 2023 Veteran Ready Summit,” Wingard said. “We encourage all our members to attend the summit so they can learn best practices in military hiring and further strengthen the trucking industry’s commitment to offer quality career opportunities to veterans of the U.S. armed forces.”

Attendees are encouraged to participate in complementary events held across the nation’s capital, including but not limited to the Transition Trucking Award Ceremony, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Statement of Support Signing and the Wreaths Across America Gala and Wreath Laying Ceremony.

These events “are designed to reinforce the commitment towards obtaining and keeping military talent, maximizing their impact on it,” according to the news release. “This is an opportunity to participate in an event that will shape the future of your organization’s veteran hiring strategies, making a difference outside and within your organization and the lives of those who served.

For more information about the summit or to register and secure your spot, visit https://veteran-ready-summit-2023.eventfarm.com/.