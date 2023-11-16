TheTrucker.com
Kansas teenager killed after being hit by 2 semi-trucks

By Erica N. Guy
A teenager from Leavenworth, Kan., was killed on the night of Nov. 11 in a three-vehicle crash in Saline County, Missouri.

In its report, the Missouri Highway Patrol stated that Landon Vaughn, 18, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when he suddenly lost control and went through the median cables. There, his vehicle was struck by two tractor-trailers that were heading westbound.

Vaughn was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities. One of the semi-truck drivers was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Erica N. Guy

Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
