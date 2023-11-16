Kansas teenager killed after being hit by 2 semi-trucks

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A three-vehicle crash that occurred in Saline County, Missouri, on the night of Nov. 11 has left a Kansas teenager dead.
In its report, the Missouri Highway Patrol stated that Landon Vaughn, 18, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when he suddenly lost control and went through the median cables. There, his vehicle was struck by two tractor-trailers that were heading westbound.
Vaughn was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities. One of the semi-truck drivers was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.