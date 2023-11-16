Peterbilt recognized by WIT as a top company for women

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has been recognized as a “2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in the Transportation.”
The honor was given by the Women In Trucking (WIT) Association, according to a news release.
“Peterbilt values its diverse workforce. Recognition as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation for the sixth consecutive year reflects our ongoing commitment to providing career advancement opportunities that empower women in their careers and create a workplace culture that values and celebrates the contributions of all employees,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager, and PACCAR vice president.
This awards program began in 2018 and was developed to support and continue WIT’s mission of recognizing the accomplishments of trucking industry companies focused on the employment and professional well-being of women seeking careers in the industry.
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.