Peterbilt recognized by WIT as a top company for women

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has been recognized as a “2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in the Transportation.”

The honor was given by the Women In Trucking (WIT) Association, according to a news release.

“Peterbilt values its diverse workforce. Recognition as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation for the sixth consecutive year reflects our ongoing commitment to providing career advancement opportunities that empower women in their careers and create a workplace culture that values and celebrates the contributions of all employees,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager, and PACCAR vice president.

This awards program began in 2018 and was developed to support and continue WIT’s mission of recognizing the accomplishments of trucking industry companies focused on the employment and professional well-being of women seeking careers in the industry.