WM says acquisition of Stericycle will expand environmental solutions

HOUSTON, Texas — WM has completed its acquisition of Stericycle Inc. for the purchase price of $62.00 per share in cash which represents a total enterprise value of approximately $7.2 billion.

“I am pleased to welcome the talented Stericycle team to WM,” said Jim Fish, president and chief executive officer, WM. “The completion of this acquisition advances our growth strategy, builds on our sustainability initiatives, and aligns with our long-term financial goals. This acquisition provides a complementary business platform in medical waste, a sector with attractive near- and long-term growth dynamics, and in secure information destruction services to further our leading suite of comprehensive waste and environmental solutions. Importantly, with its strong long-term business profile and our ability to enhance the projected financial outlook of the business through customer-centric growth and projected run-rate cost synergies exceeding $125 million, this acquisition positions us well to strengthen our operating EBITDA and cash flows. This achievement would not be possible without the dedication of our integration teams, which have been led by Rafa Carrasco, who will also lead our new WM Healthcare Solutions division comprised of the regulated medical waste and secure information destruction businesses.”

According to a media release, as part of WM, the regulated medical waste and secure information destruction businesses will benefit from a range of synergies, including leveraging WM’s expertise in logistics, technology-enabled cost optimization, and its leading waste disposal network, among others. Beginning Nov. 4, Stericycle stock will no longer be traded on the NASDAQ.

“With today’s announcement, WM is well-positioned to win in the growing medical waste industry and deliver tailored and effective solutions in secure information destruction that further our sustainability leadership,” said Rafa Carrasco, senior vice president, enterprise strategy, WM, and president, WM Healthcare Solutions division. “We look forward to delivering on the compelling strategic and financial benefits of the combined business while protecting the health, safety and well-being of the communities we serve.”