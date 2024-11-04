Tanker truck wreck in South Los Angeles leaves trail of destruction; 1 dead and 2 injured

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one person is dead and two injured after a tanker truck carrying fuel crashed into multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Florence area on Sunday.

All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles were shut down from Century Boulevard to Manchester Boulevard as hazmat crews worked to overturn the tanker truck and remove the fuel safely. Emergency teams worked to remove the driver whose body was stuck in a vehicle involved in the crash, according to CHP.

Video from the scene showed the tanker truck turned over on its side and at least two cars on the freeway with damage. An additional vehicle was seen wedged under the tanker truck.

By noon, all lanes were reopened.

No names have been released, but according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the two individuals who were injured were described as a 45-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the accident that spilled an estimated 500 to 1000 gallons of fuel onto the freeway.

This is an ongoing investigation.