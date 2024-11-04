Finding strength in unity with TCA President Jim Ward

Jim Ward, president of the Truckload Carriers Association, shares his thoughts on this year’s Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington.

The challenges facing our industry — from regulatory pressures to workforce shortages — are significant, but they are not insurmountable when we come together with a unified voice.

That voice was booming during the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington in September.

Our Fall Business Meetings kicked off with robust discussions among TCA’s committees, where we refined the policy agenda that will guide our advocacy efforts in the coming year. Each committee’s work helps ensure that TCA is advocating on behalf of all its members, from small fleets to the largest carriers in North America.

The power of collaboration was on full display, not only in a morning jam-packed with committee meetings, but also throughout a revamped afternoon schedule that focused on providing attendees with education and insights that can only come from Inside the Beltway.

Peer-to-peer collaboration within the industry is an essential component of association membership — but perhaps the most important collaboration takes place when we reach beyond our peers and seek common ground and reasoning with those on the outside looking in.

We were honored to host Alejandra Nunez, deputy assistant administrator for Mobile Sources at the Environmental Protection Agency for a frank discussion on current and future emission regulations coming from the agency. We greatly appreciate her time and willingness to take hard questions from the audience and hear our industry’s concerns.

Our advocacy also extended beyond trucking as we joined forces with leaders from other associations for a panel discussion. Representatives from the National Industrial Transportation League (NITL), the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) and the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) discussed the overlapping challenges we face in supply chain management, regulatory compliance and market fluctuations.

The takeaway?

The trucking industry doesn’t operate in isolation, and when we collaborate with others in the supply chain, our influence multiplies. There is great strength in cross-industry cooperation. This panel underscored the value of working together to address our shared concerns.

TCA’s Call on Washington brought that spirit of collaboration directly to Capitol Hill, and it was a record-breaking success. With the largest attendance in the meeting’s history and 101 congressional meetings, we sent a clear message to lawmakers: The trucking industry is unified and engaged.

Members advocated for issues such as truck parking, hair testing and realistic environmental goals as well as local issues within their districts.

Our meetings didn’t stop with Congress. We also engaged with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Canadian Embassy, addressing key issues that span both regulatory bodies and borders.

The message is clear: When TCA members show up, we make an impact. But we need even more of you to join us next year. Advocacy isn’t just for the largest fleets or the most experienced executives; every voice strengthens our message. Whether you run a small fleet or a national carrier, your participation is crucial in pushing our industry forward.

As we move forward, let’s continue to harness the power of advocacy and collaboration.

Together we can ensure that TCA remains the leading voice for the trucking industry in North America. Let’s build on the momentum of this year and make an even greater impact in the months to come.

I look forward to seeing even more of you at next year’s Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington.