Jim Ward: Happy New Year from TCA

A message from Truckload Carriers Association President Jim Ward

The holiday season reminds us of the importance of gratitude, collaboration and a shared commitment to driving our industry forward.

One of the highlights of this season was the Annual Wreaths Across America Driver Appreciation Dinner, held on December 13 in Arlington, Virginia. This special evening brought together volunteers, professional drivers and industry partners to honor the men and women who dedicate their time and resources to delivering wreaths for the annual wreath-laying ceremony. TCA and longtime partner Pilot Flying J were honored to present the drivers delivering wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery with a commemorative challenge coin. The event was a poignant reminder of our industry’s dedication to honoring those who have served.

As we look to the new year, I’m excited to spotlight the first-ever TCA Profitability Program (TPP) Best Practices Summit, taking place on January 22, 2025, at the McLeod Software Headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. This one-day meeting will provide carriers with actionable insights to enhance profitability, streamline operations and strengthen workforce management. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to learn from industry leaders and peers who share a commitment to excellence. I encourage all members to join us for this transformative event, which promises to set the tone for a successful 2025.

This season also brought us the magic of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree’s journey all the way from Alaska’s Tongass National Forest to Washington, D.C. TCA was honored to host a community Whistle Stop event in Hagerstown, Maryland, and we were especially excited by the amazing community turnout and recognition for the veteran drivers hauling the tree. We were happy to have FMCSA Deputy Administrator Vinn White speak at the event and celebrate our industry’s contributions while promoting road safety.

As we venture into 2025, we also look ahead with great anticipation to our TCA Annual Convention in Phoenix that’s set for March 15-18. This must-attend event promises to bring together the best in our industry, offering unparalleled opportunities to network, learn and celebrate our shared successes. From dynamic speakers to engaging discussions, the annual convention is where ideas take root and grow into actions that shape the future of trucking.

As we close out the year and embark on a new one, I want to express my deepest gratitude to TCA’s members. Your hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to advancing our industry inspire everything we do at TCA. Together, we have achieved so much in 2024, and I am confident that 2025 will bring even greater opportunities.

May this holiday season bring you joy, peace and time to reflect on the accomplishments we’ve shared. Here’s to a bright and prosperous new year for our TCA community.