Jim Ward: Championing Excellence in the Truckload Industry

Written by Truckload Carriers Association President Jim Ward

As we find ourselves entering the latter half of an incredibly challenging 2024, it’s important to point out that the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) leadership and staff recognizes that our members have been operating in a very difficult freight market. To that point, TCA has remained a frugal organization that cares about maximizing value and optimizing our members’ dollars.

The landscape of our industry is continually evolving, and with that evolution comes the responsibility to ensure that we provide members with the tools, knowledge, representation and recognition they deserve from their dues. In this edition of the President’s Purview, I am pleased to share some of the initiatives TCA is launching to engage our members and elevate the standards of excellence in the truckload sector.

Introducing TCA’s Elite Fleet Awards

One of the most significant programs on our horizon is the TCA’s Elite Fleet, a member-driven initiative that seeks to identify, certify and recognize North American truckload carriers as best-in-class workplaces for both company drivers and independent contractors. This is not just another accolade; it is a testament to the commitment of our members who create exceptional workplaces for their driving force.

In partnership with the University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute, we have designed a rigorous application process that goes beyond traditional metrics. Through a survey conducted with drivers, office staff and executives, TCA’s Elite Fleet program will highlight carriers that provide exceptional workplace experiences.

At a time when driver retention and satisfaction have never been more critical to our industry’s success, recognizing and celebrating those carriers that are setting the standard is essential. The top-scoring carriers will be honored at our 2025 convention in Phoenix, Arizona March 15-18, 2024 — a fitting stage for highlighting excellence in our industry.

I am also proud to note that the creation of this program has been a collaborative effort, with input from TCA’s membership and working groups, with the support of our co-sponsors, EpicVue, TruckRight and Samsara. Their involvement underscores the collective commitment within our industry to promote a culture of excellence and driver satisfaction.

Empowering C-Suite Leaders with TCA’s Executive Leadership Online Program

As we continue to navigate the complexities of the modern trucking industry, the role of leadership has never been more critical. That is why TCA is excited to launch the Executive Leadership Online Program, a series of four one-hour courses designed specifically for C-level executives in the trucking industry.

These sessions, which will run from September 17-October 24, bring together some of the most respected voices in the industry to cover topics essential for effective leadership.

The courses are tailored to equip our leaders with the knowledge and strategies needed to excel in today’s rapidly changing environment. Topics range from technology insights by FMCSA’s Chief Technology Officer, Pavan Pidugu, to supply chain analytics with Michigan State University’s Eli Broad Endowed Professor of Supply Chain Management Jason Miller, cultivating a culture of safety with industry veteran Don Osterberg, and understanding the legal landscape with experts from Scopelitis.

Get Involved: TCA’s Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington

Lastly, I want to personally stress the importance of participation in TCA’s upcoming Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington, scheduled for September 11-12. These events are more than just meetings — they are truly opportunities to shape the future of our industry.

Our Fall Business Meetings provide a platform for members to voice their opinions and contribute to the direction of TCA’s initiatives. It is a chance to engage in meaningful dialogue, collaborate with peers and ensure that the collective voice of our industry is heard when shaping and prioritizing TCA policy for the coming year.

The Call on Washington is equally vital. In today’s regulatory environment, direct engagement with policymakers and regulators is crucial. By participating in this event, you have the chance to advocate for the issues that matter most to your business and the industry at large. Whether it is addressing concerns over nuclear verdicts, advancing safety standards, or discussing the latest in technology and innovation, your voice is essential.

In closing, I want to reiterate that the strength of TCA lies in its members. Your commitment to moving America safely, your willingness to engage and your dedication to our industry’s future are what make TCA the leading voice of the truckload sector. I encourage you to take full advantage of the opportunities before us, from participating in the Elite Fleet Program and the Executive Leadership Online Program to joining us in Washington this September.

Together, we will continue to drive our industry forward, ensuring that it remains a vibrant, dynamic, and rewarding career for all those who are a part of it.

This story originally appeared in the September/October 2024 edition of Truckload Authority, the official magazine of the Truckload Carriers Association.