TCA Chair John Culp speaks out about current issues in trucking

Change of Seasons: An interview with TCA Chairman John Culp

Fall is a busy season for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) as well as for motor carriers and other industry stakeholders. Shorter days, cooler temperatures and hints of the glorious autumn foliage to come set the stage for September, when the trucking industry and the general public take time out to extend a special word of thanks to the nation’s professional truck drivers. Also in September, TCA’s staff and members converge on Capitol Hill for the association’s fall business meetings and the annual Call on Washington. On a hot, muggy Friday morning in late August, I had a chance to sit down with TCA Chairman John Culp. In addition to visiting about upcoming events, we discussed several critical issues that impact not only members of the trucking industry, but also the nation’s supply, the global economy and the everyday lives of North American residents. Read on as Culp shares his thoughts and insights.

Linda: As pretty much anyone with ties to the trucking industry knows, September is traditionally a time set aside to celebrate drivers. While National Truck Driver Appreciation Week actually takes place September 15-21 this year, many carriers plan special events and ceremonies throughout the month. What are some ways employers can show their appreciation to these hard-working men and women?

John: National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a great week and it’s fun to celebrate. I hope that carriers appreciate their drivers every week of the year — but it’s great to have a specific time of the year for companies to host special events and recognize drivers.

A lot of carriers, including Maverick Transportation, prepare meals for drivers. These may be buffet-style cookouts, meal cards or to-go meals packaged for drivers whose schedules don’t allow them to attend the on-site events.

At Maverick, the company leadership makes a point of visiting our terminals and firing up the barbecue grills. It’s a great way to visit with drivers, answer questions they might have and just tell them, “Thank you.” We also shoot a video every year featuring our non-driving employees celebrating and thanking our drivers for what they do for our company. Some of our customers also enjoy taking part in National Truck Driver Appreciation Week at their shipping locations or at one of our terminals. They know drivers are critical to their success, and they want them to feel appreciated. Many give away hats, travel mugs or other swag. It’s a great way for them to let drivers know they want to be a shipper of choice.

As I mentioned previously, I hope the nation’s truck drivers feel appreciated every day of the year. They are not only critical to our nation’s supply chain, but they are also the backbone of our companies. They are our customer-facing representatives with our clients where the rubber meets the road.

Linda: That’s a great point! How can companies make sure their drivers know that driver appreciation isn’t just a once-a-year event?

John: I believe the best way is through driver engagement in the company. This is vital at all levels of the company, from the corner office to the back office to the safety team — drivers need to know they’re valuable employees. When you’ve got a mobile workforce, like drivers, you have to look at engagement strategies that are different from the ones you use with the office crew.

In short, it’s all about communication — and that can be challenging when you don’t have a chance to visit with drivers face-to-face on a regular basis. For in-depth insights from human resources and retention specialists at various sizes of carriers about how to give, check out this story.

Linda: In addition to driver appreciation, TCA has some pretty big events planned for September — namely the Fall Business Meetings and the annual Call on Washington scheduled for September 11-12. Are the meetings just for committee and board members, or can anyone take part?

John: You do not need to be a member of a committee to attend the committee and board meetings on Wednesday, September 11. At these meetings, we’ll be talking about numerous issues that impact the truckload industry, including cargo theft, truck parking, employee misclassification, EPA emission rules, hair follicle testing, and much more. All of our members are encouraged to take part in helping shape the future of TCA.

In addition, during Wednesday night’s reception, attendees will have a chance to hear insights from political analyst Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of Inside Elections and political commentator on NBC’s Meet the Press and Nightly News.

We also will have our 2023 Professional Drivers of the Year joining us for the meetings and our visits on the Hill.

Linda: That sounds like a great initiative, and it’s great that the drivers have a chance to tell members of Congress what it’s actually like out there on the road. The visits to Capitol Hill are the day after the meetings, correct?

John: Yes, this year’s Call on Washington is on Thursday, September 12. It’s going to be a great day to be on the Hill!

The voice of the truckload industry is gaining momentum in Congress, and it’s because of TCA and its members working to bring important issues to the forefront in Congress. It’s an amazing experience to visit with senators and representatives who help shape the nation’s laws and regulations, and to be able to share with them the goals and needs of the trucking industry.

The importance of our industry is not well understood by many of our legislators, and we’re working to increase awareness of the challenges we face and the impact they have on our nation’s economy.

Linda: Your mention of regulations brings us to another topic that we’ve visited before — the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s emissions mandates and the industry’s response to the pressure. In recent weeks, other industries, and even some U.S. legislators, have voiced opposition to the timeline for implementation.

John: That’s true, and if you check out Gloves Off, written by Truckload Authority’s John Worthen, you’ll see an overview of those complaints.

It’s important to keep in mind that the trucking industry is not dismissing the issue of pollution caused by emissions. Unfortunately, the public seems to believe we don’t care about the environment. That’s not true at all! Environmental stewardship is important to our industry, and we have made a lot of progress over the past few decades in reducing our engine emissions — and we are continuing to do so.

For example, if you compare the emissions of a Class 8 truck manufactured in 1988 to a modern truck, it takes 60 new trucks to produce the amount of emissions caused by just ONE truck in 1988. Even since 2010, manufacturers have made great progress in reducing emissions. However, pre-2010 trucks make up a large percentage of the total trucks on the highway. If we could incentivize fleets and truck owners to replace those old engines with modern, cleaner-burning engines, I believe it would have an immediate — and obvious — impact.

The short answer is that EPA’s timeline for implementation is not achievable and needs to be adjusted to allow manufacturers to develop the technology that is needed to meet the mandates. Until then, we need to focus on real-world steps we can take now as a part of a long-term strategy to protect our environment.

Linda: Another area of focus lately has been on the budget items noted in the House Appropriation Committee’s bill for fiscal year 2025, which were released back in June. For the most part, I’ve seen positive response from the industry about the items pertaining to trucking.

John: Absolutely. There certainly seems to be some movement on issues TCA and other industry groups have been working to raise awareness of, like the truck parking issue. The bill earmarks $200 million in grants for public parking for commercial trucks. If you haven’t already, take a look at this update on predatory towing legislation for more information. It’s too early to say where all that funding will end up, but it’s encouraging that legislators at both the federal and state levels are understanding the need for truck parking.

Another issue addressed in the bill — and something that up until now has mostly been addressed on a state-by-state basis — is the issue of predatory towing. This is a very real issue for the trucking industry, and it’s not limited to just exorbitant rates and junk fees. Towing companies and impound lots holding shippers’ cargo hostage and refusing to release it to its rightful owner (which is NOT the trucking company) is another big problem that TCA and others are working to correct.

Now, I’m not saying that the towing industry is bad; in fact, it’s an integral part of the trucking industry. And there are a lot of very reputable, very good towing companies. But, as in any area of business, there are bad players, there are bad practices and procedures that need to be addressed. Under the bill, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) would work to develop guidelines and regulations at all levels of government. It’s a step in the right direction.

Linda: Also in June, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Advisory Committee on Underride Protection filed a report that has caused consternation in the trucking industry. In my understanding, the committee recommends that new and existing trucks and trailers be fitted with side underride guards. What are your thoughts?

John: I have not read the report but know that the cost of implementing side underride guards on new and existing trucks and trailers is astronomically expensive — and when compared projected benefits, it is simply not economically feasible to implement. There are many technologies that this money could be used for that can produce a far greater impact on highway safety. We need to make smart economic decisions on how we invest in safety, for the good of the motoring public and for the consumers in our country who depend on efficient transportation of the goods they purchase.

(For information about the report and industry reactions, check out this story.)

Linda: It sounds like there are a lot of issues on the table right now — all the more reason for TCA members to take advantage of the Call on Washington! But moving on to less “weighty” issues, what are some upcoming programs you’d like to bring to members’ attention?

John: We have a couple of big events throughout the year that honor the men and women who have served or are serving in our nation’s military — The Wall That Heals and Wreaths Across America.

THE WALL THAT HEALS

TCA member carriers, in partnership with the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund (VVMF), transport The Wall That Heals to communities for display throughout our country all year. It is a traveling memorial exhibit including a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., bearing the names of the 58,281 men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. The last stop this year will be in Panama City, Florida, November 14-17.

Transporting and helping construct The Wall That Heals during its annual tour is an unforgettable experience that involves entire communities, and it honors a group that did not receive proper recognition for many years. If you would like to learn more, check out the VVMF website, vvmf.org.

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

The other event is Wreaths Across America. TCA members have participated in transporting wreaths to veteran cemeteries since 2008. This year the laying of the wreaths will be on November 14.

This has been said by others many times before, but it’s true: Freedom has never been free — and it never will be. We should never forget the sacrifices that people have made for our country and our freedom. I’m always proud to see the number of companies that participate in these efforts and that encourage their employees and drivers to take part.

And, of course, drivers love working with Wreaths Across America, whether they’re transporting the wreaths to the national cemetery in Arlington or to veteran cemeteries in their own communities. While Wreaths Across America Day comes around once a year, the mission continues all year long.

If you’re not already involved in these or other community-service initiatives, I strongly encourage you to do so. In addition to giving back, it’s a great way to promote the image of the trucking industry in the eyes of the public.

Linda: I believe our time is nearly up. Do you have any other news you’d like to share with TCA’s membership?

John: I do. Our new TCA Elite Fleet program will kick off soon. The program is designed to recognize carriers who offer a best-in-class workplace for drivers and independent contractors in the North American truckload industry. It’s a certification program that will not only recognize the 2025 Best Places to Drive, but will also provide our members companies with opportunities to Improve the job of the professional driver, which is a key component of our membership value proposition.

Linda: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I look forward to our next visit.

This story originally appeared in the September/October 2024 edition of Truckload Authority, the official magazine of the Truckload Carriers Association.