Gloves off: Trucking industry fights to stop EPA’s strict emissions rules

Fighting the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) strict new rules on emissions is at the top of almost every trucking executive’s to-do list right now.

Back in April, the Biden administration finalized new federal emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Many in the industry contend that the rules will be a financial “gut punch” to smaller trucking operations and independent owners because of increased equipment costs and upkeep expenses.

The EPA says there will need to be significant deployment of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) throughout the nation’s heavy-duty vehicle fleet to meet its strict new emissions standards.

For example, more than 40% of vocational vehicles (work trucks) would need to be ZEVs by model year 2032. Additionally, long-haul tractors, which currently have no ZEV deployment, would need to go from 0% today to 25% of the fleet by model year 2032.

Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) President Jim Ward says the rules call for the strictest-ever limits on greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty trucks.

“It’s important to recognize the progress that’s been made by our many TCA members who have tested equipment, trained both technicians and professional drivers, while incurring additional costs along the way to complying with EPA regulations instituted over the past couple of decades,” Ward said. “The industry has effectively reduced NOx and particulate matters through the evolution and implementation of new technologies and remains committed to being a good steward of the environment.”

The American Petroleum Institute (API) filed a lawsuit in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 18, challenging the EPA’s heavy-duty (HD) vehicle emissions standards for model years 2027-2032.

This is just the latest in a series of suits that have been filed against the EPA over the new emissions standards. A total of 24 state attorneys general, the Western States Trucking Association, and the Arizona Trucking Association and members of the state’s legislature have all sued EPA over the rule.

“Today, we are standing up for consumers who rely on trucks to deliver the goods they use every single day,” said Ryan Meyers, API’s senior vice president and general counsel.

“The EPA is forcing a switch to technology that simply does not presently exist for these kinds of vehicles — and even if it were someday possible, it will almost certainly have consequences for your average American,” he continued. “This is sadly yet another example of this administration pushing unpopular policy mandates that lack statutory authority, and we look forward to holding them accountable in court.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), National Corn Growers Association and American Farm Bureau Federation joined API as co-petitioners in the lawsuit.

“Small business truckers make up 96% of trucking and could be regulated out of existence if the EPA’s unworkable heavy-duty rule comes into effect,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer.

Spencer went on to say that the rule would devastate the reliability of America’s supply chain and ultimately increase costs for consumers.

“Mom-and-pop trucking businesses would be suffocated by the sheer cost and operational challenges of effectively mandating zero emission trucks, but this administration appears intent on forcing through its deluge of misguided environmental mandates,” he noted. “We owe it to our members and every small-business trucker in America to leave no stone unturned in fighting these radical environmental policies.”

Harold Wolle, a Minnesota farmer and president of the National Corn Growers Association, chided the EPA and the Biden administration for the strict new rules.

“EPA has tried to impose a one-size-fits-all approach to addressing climate change by prioritizing electric vehicles over other climate remedies like corn ethanol,” Wolle said. “But while it could take decades to get enough electric vehicles on the road to make a dent in greenhouse gas emissions, lower carbon fuels such as ethanol are critical and effective climate tools that are available now.

“Ethanol is not only critical in the climate fight, but it also saves consumers money at the pump while benefiting America’s rural economies. We look forward to making this case in court,” he concluded.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s president, Zippy Duvall, says farmers rely on heavy-duty trucks to transport livestock long distances, and they choose the most efficient routes to ensure the animals in their care remain on the vehicle for as little time as possible.

“Unfortunately, heavy-duty vehicles that are powered by batteries have short ranges and require hours to charge,” Duvall said. “Impractical regulations will extend the amount of time on the road, putting the health and safety of drivers and livestock at risk if they need to stop for long periods of time to charge.”

Members of the U.S. Congress are also battling the EPA’s strict measures.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) led more than 150 of their colleagues in a July letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan

urging the Biden administration to overturn its de facto electric mandate on trucks, tractors, buses and semis.

“Heavy-handed, top-down environmental policies do more harm than good,” Crapo said. “Regulations like these raise costs for Americans, harm farmers and small businesses and push our country toward greater dependence on China. We deserve a choice in the cars and trucks we drive, especially when the consequences of these mandates are so detrimental to the economic success of families, businesses and rural communities.”

For now, the strict measures are still on the books.

But in offices around the industry, such as Ward’s at the TCA, the fight against the EPA is ongoing.

“We cannot just sit idly by and watch the implementation of a policy that will have a significant impact on our members business,” Ward said.

This story originally appeared in the September/October 2024 edition of Truckload Authority, the official magazine of the Truckload Carriers Association.