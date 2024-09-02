MDOT lifting restrictions for hauling fuel, battery materials on Ambassador Bridge  

DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift some restrictions on the transport of materials over the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit following months of public input from residents, business owners, lawmakers and other interested parties.

According to a media release, MDOT will allow the transport of some fuels and materials for batteries beginning Oct. 29. The announcement follows six months of reviewing factual comments, meeting with both law enforcement and first responders and reviewing comments submitted from the public.

“The Detroit International Bridge Co. (DIBC) requested modifications to current restrictions placed on what types of materials are allowed to cross the Ambassador Bridge,” MDOT said in the release. “State law designates MDOT as the agency responsible for determining where restricted materials cannot be carried. In June 2021, MDOT commissioned a technical study to review and evaluate the risks associated with transportation of restricted materials on the Ambassador Bridge from Porter Street in Detroit to Canada, should any existing restrictions be changed.”

The release noted that following legal guidelines, MDOT shared the study in November 2023 during a public comment period, and collected more than 80 letters from elected officials, business owners and other members of the public, many expressing support for the changed restrictions. On March 20 MDOT held a public hearing to further engage with the community and collect additional feedback. Utilizing the study, MDOT determined that a net improvement to public safety would result from granting the modifications requested by the DIBC.

DIBC currently has a fire suppression system and spill mitigation protocols and materials in place. Restricted materials will only be transported during off-peak hours, under the supervision of vehicle escorts. Additional information regarding hazardous materials routing and MDOT’s consideration of these changes is available on the MDOT website.