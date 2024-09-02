TheTrucker.com
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-40 eastbound in Arkansas

By Dana Guthrie -
A semi-truck caught fire on I-40 in North Little Rock, Ark. shutting down all eastbound traffic Monday morning. (Photo courtesy ARDOT)

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Eastbound traffic flow has been impacted on Interstate 40 just outside of North Little Rock due to a semi-truck on fire.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), just after 8:30 a.m. (CST) on Monday, officials began working to clear a vehicle fire about 0.8 miles outside of North Little Rock that shutdown all eastbound lanes.

The vehicle was burning near mile marker 162 at Valentine Road, according to iDrive cameras.

At 10:30 a.m. traffic began moving between exit 161 and the burned semi-truck. Officials said all other traffic will be diverted to Highway 70 at exit 161.

ARDOT officials said the scene is estimated to be cleared and open by 1 p.m.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. This is an ongoing story.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

