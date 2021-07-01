Greetings from the end of the tunnel!

I write this having just returned to the Truckload Carriers Association offices from an incredibly successful first post-pandemic in-person event, the 40th Annual Safety & Security Meeting held June 6-8 in St. Louis. Attendees enjoyed educational sessions focused on the latest safety issues; panel discussions highlighting diverse perspectives ranging from drivers to leading safety directors, radio personalities, and regulatory experts; had a chance to engage with exhibitors to find out the latest on products and services with a safety focus; and, most importantly, reconnect with old friends and create new relationships.

With the highest attendance we’ve seen at a Safety & Security Meeting since the early 2010s, it seems our members were just as eager to see each other as our staff was. Perhaps most exciting of all, the event welcomed over 100 first-time attendees, truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of TCA staffers over the course of the pandemic. Initial reviews of the meeting have been overwhelmingly positive, and we encourage all attendees to reach out to us with any feedback to help us continue to fine-tune future events. The opportunity ahead of us is present in providing all members with the education and tools to aggressively tackle the challenges carriers are facing daily. Delivering these is exactly what we will do.

As the world continues to reopen, help us keep the momentum going and join us at one of our upcoming events. TCA’s Annual Refrigerated Meeting will be in Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 14-16, and Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, our annual convention, will be held September 25-28 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.

Turns out, the “new normal” might just be all right.

John Lyboldt

TCA President