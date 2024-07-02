TCA’s Elevate class of 2024: Meet the next generation of trucking

During the Truckload Carrier’s Association’s (TCA) annual convention, held in Nashville March 23-36, the association introduced the inaugural class of the newly launched Elevate Young Leadership Program.

Throughout the year, these young professionals will enjoy unique opportunities to engage with others in the industry, brainstorm about important issues and challenges, increase their knowledge and strengthen their leadership skills.

The 15 members of the Elevate Class of ’24, selected from a large group of applicants from TCA member carriers and associate member organizations, represent the future of the trucking industry.

Over the next few months, this segment will offer Truckload Authority readers a chance to get to know these leaders of tomorrow. Meet Alfonso Dozal of Landstar, Jeff Dorais of Brown Dog Carriers LLC and RayVaun Christenson of Christenson Transportation, Inc.

Alfonso Dozal

Manager of cross-border administration for Landstar

Laredo, Texas

Age: 31

In a nutshell, what do you do? Manage cross-border operations.

What do you like most about your job? Problem-solving.

At the end of the workday, the first thing I do is: Play piano

What brought you to the trucking industry? Location.

The best thing about working in trucking is: Community.

If you could “fix” one issue in the industry, what would it be, and how? Technology, AI.

What accomplishment are you most proud of in your career? TCA.

Have you ever driven a Class 8 truck? Yes, seven years ago.

Tell us about your family: Small — four.

Favorite childhood game: Football.

What’s something no one knows about you? (Hint: They do now!) I practice Japanese.

What song best sums up your life? “My Way.”

What did you want to be as a child? Doctor.

If you could re-live one day from your past, what would it be and why? Last time all my friends hung out.

Do you have a secret superpower? Maybe …

Favorite color: Red.

Describe your favorite meal: Medium rare.

What’s your dream vacation? Switzerland.

Jeff Dorais

Operations manager for Brown Dog Carriers LLC

Biddeford, Maine

Age: 40

In a nutshell, what do you do? Day-to-day operations and dispatch.

What do you like most about your job? The flexibility and the family atmosphere.

At the end of the workday, the first thing I do is: Go to my kids’ games and practices.

What brought you to the trucking industry? Fell into it after 15 years of sales merchandising.

The best thing about working in trucking is: There is always a new challenge ahead.

If you could “fix” one issue in the industry, what would it be, and how? Being able to hire “new drives” by changing the insurance standards.

What accomplishment are you most proud of in your career? Hiring new drivers and seeing them succeed.

Have you ever driven a Class 8 truck? No.

Tell us about your family: Married with two girls, ages 11 and 16, and a dog.

Favorite childhood game: Four-square.

What’s something no one knows about you? (Hint: They do now!) How well I can keep a secret.

What did you want to be as a child? A police officer.

If you could re-live one day from your past, what would it be and why? Any day I was coaching my kids through youth sports.

Do you have a secret superpower? No.

Favorite color: Blue.

Describe your favorite meal: Pizza or buffalo wings.

What’s your dream vacation? Someplace in the mountains near waterfalls.

RayVaun Christenson

Vice president of Christenson Transportation, Inc.

Nashville, Tennessee

Age: 31

In a nutshell, what do you do? Manage a board of directors, equipment acquisition, insurance renewals as well as other large daily budget items.

What do you like most about your job? Continuing the family legacy, working as a servant leader and watching the people around me grow with the business.

At the end of the workday, the first thing I do is: Go home and greet my dog, then my wife.

What brought you to the trucking industry? My father and grandpa’s love and respect for the industry.

The best thing about working in trucking is: The community trucking is a very large but tight-knit group of people.

If you could “fix” one issue in the industry, what would it be, and how? Right now it would be the rise in wages outpacing the decline in rates.

What accomplishment are you most proud of in your career? The young leadership team we have been able to develop.

Have you ever driven a Class 8 truck? I have done some yard moves but not out on the road.

Tell us about your family: I’m the third generation in the trucking industry; my father is a five-generation truck driver.

Favorite childhood game: Golf.

What’s something no one knows about you? (Hint: They do now!) I have hiked the unrestored and restored side of the Great Wall in China.

What song best sums up your life? “Human” by Cody Johnson.

What did you want to be as a child? Professional golfer.

If you could re-live one day from your past, what would it be and why? Masters Sunday with my father. Speaks for itself — pretty incredible day in one of the best atmospheres I have ever been in.

Do you have a secret superpower? I haven’t found it yet. I’m sure it’s there, though!

Favorite color: Red.

Describe your favorite meal: Hibachi: it’s been my favorite since I was a kid.

What’s your dream vacation?

Santorini or Bora Bora.