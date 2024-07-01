Diesel prices rise for second straight week

Ahead of the Independence Day holiday, diesel prices continue to tick upward. Before last week’s increase, nearly across the board, prices trended downward for 13 straight week.

For the second week in a row, the overall price has increased. This week the jump was approximately five cents from $3.769 per gallon to $3.813, according the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly report.

The midwest reported a more than six-cent increase alone from $3.662 per gallon to $3.729.

The Lower Atlantic region didn’t have the major hike this week as it did last week, rising just more than two cents per gallon from $3.790 to $3.812. Last week the jump was more than eight cents.

While no regions decreased in price, California’s rise was the smallest at $4.913 to $4.915.

Several regions saw bumps of around four cents.